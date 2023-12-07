Casey Cain enters transfer portal ahead of Texas' CFP matchup vs. Washington

Texas wide receiver Casey Cain entered the transfer portal on Thursday, becoming the fifth Longhorn to enter following safeties Jalen Catalon and B.J. Allen Jr., offensive lineman Sawyer Goram-Welch and cornerback X'Avion Brice.

Cain, a former three-star recruit out of Louisiana, has been in Austin for three years after signing with the Longhorns in 2020. In those years, he has collected nine catches for 214 yards with only one of those catches coming in the 2023 season.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Casey Cain (8) catches a pass during the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Texas won't miss Cain's production or snaps ahead of its College Football Playoff matchup vs. Washington. Next year though, the receiving corps will need some experienced reinforcements with Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Ja'Tavion Sanders likely leaving for the NFL draft after the season along with Jordan Whittington.

The Longhorns have some potential rising talent at the position, with freshmen Johntay Cook II and DeAndre Moore having seen some play in 2023. Incoming five-star recruit Ryan Wingo also should be a boost, but Texas has been linked to South Carolina transfer Antwane "Juice" Wells as well as Purdue's Deion Burks.

