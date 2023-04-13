Would Caserio leave Texans to return to Patriots?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if Nick Caserio would ever consider returning to the Patriots after the 2023 NFL Draft and explore what impact he’d have on the team.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has spoken highly of Mike Gesicki in the past.
Why Gregg Berhalter went to that fateful leadership summit, how his Gio Reyna story got out, and how the ugly aftermath might've cost him his USMNT job.
Young wasn't the favorite to go first overall in the draft as the week began.
Charles Robinson & Charles McDonald recap the latest news from around the NFL, including the Jeff Okudah trade and concerning news around Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. Later, the duo dive into their biggest risers and fallers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Missed free throws and an assist from DeMar DeRozan's daughter hurt the Raptors down the stretch.
Raptors players missed half their free throws in Wednesday's loss.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.
Elliott has missed the past five races after suffering a fractured tibia while snowboarding before the Las Vegas race.
With Manny Machado, Rafael Devers and other potential 2023-24 free agents already locked up, could Matt Chapman step up to fill the void?
Jon Rahm is the first Masters winner to play the following week on Tour since 2015.
The changes come ahead of a revamped 2024 schedule starting in January, and include a last chance for golfers to qualify for new designated events.
This beef is extraordinarily random and personal. We're here for it.
Vanover left the game under his own power Wednesday.
Edwin Díaz isn't ruling out a return in 2023 after tearing his patellar tendon.
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have spent 18 months barking at each other. On Aug. 5, they'll meet inside a boxing ring in Dallas.
Our teams that will shape the draft series rolls on this April with the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. Matt Harmon is joined by our very own Dalton Del Don and Peacock's Lawrence Jackson Jr. to break the pulse of each franchise heading into the draft.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his positional series ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, this time highlighting the tight end position.
The Louisiana-Lafayette prospect was expected to be drafted in the middle rounds.
The extra year of eligibility players can take through 2025 has muddied draft pictures, an issue certainly frustrating for teams attempting to plan in what has largely been an easy-to-determine WNBA Draft landscape in the past.
While Beckham’s deal may boost the chance Jackson plays for the Ravens in 2023, those around the NFL don't think it lends any more optimism to his long-term future.