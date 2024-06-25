Casemiro still keen on going to Saudi Arabia despite reports claiming otherwise

It appears as if the media has been spinning false reports surrounding the future of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

The past season was a difficult one for Casemiro, with the Brazilian’s performances falling well short of his heroics during his debut season at the club.

After struggling to find his form in central midfield, Casemiro was shifted by Erik ten Hag into defence, with several centre-backs unavailable through injury. Still, his performances were lacklustre, drawing whirlwind of criticism and prompting a surge in reports around his potential Old Trafford exit.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Casemiro had already said goodbye to his United teammates after the FA Cup final, signalling his imminent departure.

It was later claimed by Football Insider that Casemiro and Antony were the first two players that INEOS were considering axing from the squad as part of their summer transfer overhaul.

Should this claim be correct, it appears that United are in a decent position to offload the 32 year old, with the player drawing interest from several potential suitors.

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, which has been constantly linked with Casemiro, were reported to be willing to pay as much as €90 million to €100 million for him.

Just last week, it emerged that Turkish club Fenerbahçe were also believed to be open to signing the five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Although it appeared as if a bidding war could erupt for the out-of-form midfielder, fans would soon be blindsided by conflicting reports.

Last Friday, it was claimed that Casemiro’s potential move to Saudi “fell through” despite reaching an advanced stage. This is not the case according to Fabrizio Romano, however.

In an interview with The United Stand, the Italian journalist insisted that this claim is false.

“No, it’s not true from what I’m hearing,” Romano confirmed (15:52). “Casemiro is keen on joining Saudi, but it has to be on his conditions. He’s asking for his own contract, the conversation is still ongoing there, from what I’m hearing.”

The journalist went on to explain the complexities of securing a move to Saudi Arabia, stating: “It’s never so easy with Saudi, they are waiting to hear how much budget they will have for the summer deals. Casemiro will accept as soon as he decides these are the right conditions for the move.”

Should Casemiro’s move to Saudi Arabia be secured, it would provide a massive transfer boost to United particularly in terms of budget given the potential transfer overhaul that INEOS could be looking to perform this summer.





