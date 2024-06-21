Casemiro’s potential move to Saudi Arabia “fell through” despite negotiations being advanced



A proposed move to the Saudi Pro League for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly now off, despite negotiations being advanced.

No player highlighted United’s decline last term more than Casemiro.

The Brazilian was unable to build on an extremely successful debut campaign in England, with his sophomore year at Old Trafford a far cry from what fans had become accustomed to.

Casemiro’s decline in the 2023/24 season was evident for all to see and at times, it seemed like he was struggling with the intensity and pace of the Premier League.

His erratic passing and habit of recklessly diving into tackles were also a constant source of frustration for supporters. In the latter stages of the campaign, Casemiro mostly played at centre-back but even in that position, he was no better than he was in his favoured midfield role.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are believed to be keen on parting ways with the five-time Champions League winner this summer in an effort to offload his hefty wages from United’s books. Saudi Arabia has been mentioned as Casemiro’s most likely destination if he were to leave United.

Al-Nassr are understood to be very interested in the midfielder as they seek to reunite him with former United and Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was stated that Casemiro’s agents held talks with Saudi Arabia Pro League outfits regarding a lucrative deal to seal a switch to the Gulf nation.

However, journalist Christopher Michel gave an update on the situation and relayed that as it stands, Casemiro is unlikely to move to Saudi Arabia.

Michel wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Casemiro’s transfer to Saudi Arabia fell through a few days ago.”

“Negotiations were at an advanced stage, but it didn’t work out. Edson Alvarez from West Ham is currently not a hot topic.”

It was of course recently suggested that Alvarez – who Ten Hag coached at Ajax – is on United’s radar.

Other potential Casemiro replacements that have been linked to the Red Devils include Amadou Onana (Newcastle), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) and Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), just to mention a few.







