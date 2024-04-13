Casemiro 'looks like he's in Soccer Aid' fumes Jamie Redknapp after Manchester United draw

Jamie Redknapp has issued a withering criticism of Manchester United following their latest unconvincing performance at Bournemouth, taking particular aim at midfielder Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag’s underwhelming side were very fortunate to escape the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening with a 2-2 draw, having been rescued twice by captain Bruno Fernandes and seen a last-gasp Cherries penalty award overturned by VAR.

A four-game winless run in the Premier League coupled with Newcastle’s thumping win over Tottenham has now seen United drop down to seventh place in the table on goal difference with only six games left to play this season as they battle to try and secure Europa League qualification for next term.

Many facets of United’s latest below-par performance have been singled out for criticism by fans and pundits alike, though on Sky Sports a passionate and exasperated Redknapp expressed particular frustration with Casemiro, questioning the Brazilian’s work ethic after he failed to close down Justin Kluivert for Bournemouth’s second goal on the south coast.

Jamie Redknapp was hugely critical of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro (Manchester United via Getty Images)

“I've watched him for years and he's been one of my favourite defensive midfielders in world football, I've loved watching him play,” Redknapp said of ex-Real Madrid stalwart Casemiro.

"But right now, I watch him, it looks like he's in Soccer Aid. It looks like he’s playing at such a pace where the game is a bit of fun and there's celebrities coming on the pitch. No, this is the Premier League.

“You’ve got so much experience and that isn’t really a case of anything else apart from running. I think to myself, [Manchester City midfielder] Rodri, what would Rodri do in that situation? He'd have been flying out there to help his team-mates and that’s what you should be doing. I don't know why.

"This is my point with Kobbie Mainoo. He’s got everything, got the world at his feet, but you need great role models to get to the top, you need people you are gonna look up to and aspire to be like.

“At the moment, he’s not setting the right examples to the young players around him. I’m a massive fan, but that isn’t good enough. If he’d have sprinted, he would've stopped that.”