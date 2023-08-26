Casemiro equalizes for Man United against Forest
Manchester United get on level terms with Nottingham Forest as Casemiro slots home his first goal of the Premier League season.
Banchero's game-leading 21 points helped the U.S. win, 99-72.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Rubiales previously said he would not resign from his post.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seems to make a great catch ... but didn't.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Many teams will be sitting starters in preseason finales.
These seven players have varying degrees of questions but also offer major fantasy upside. Our analysts explore their wide range of outcomes.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens makes the case for Sam Howell being a shrewd late-round draft target at quarterback.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski analyzes the final results of a recent Yahoo Fantasy Superflex mock draft.
Shannon Sharpe, who left FS1's "Undisputed" in June, is making the move to ESPN.
The Aces are 30-4 with six more games to go.
What better way to conclude 'Convictions Week' on the pod then brining the Betting Bros on to provide the best bets for the 2023 NFL season. While Matt Harmon does his best to reign in Scott Pianowksi and Frank Schwab, the two quickly takeover the episode with their sports bar banter.