Casemiro disappointed that Manchester United did not sign Harry Kane

Many within Erik ten Hag’s squad had hoped for the signing of Harry Kane, believing it could transform Manchester United into title contenders.

According to The Athletic, Casemiro, in particular, felt that the addition of a proven scorer like Kane would significantly elevate United’s aspirations following their third-place finish last season.

Casemiro, who joined United with the expectation of competing at the highest level, was reportedly informed upon signing that the club intended to make high-calibre additions.

The promise of bringing in top talents to strengthen the squad was a key factor in his decision to move to Old Trafford.

However, the Brazilian midfielder has expressed disappointment that the summer recruits did not align with the ambition that was initially proposed to him.

This sentiment of disappointment is not isolated to Casemiro alone.

Several of his teammates share his view, believing that securing a player of Kane’s calibre would have been a significant statement of intent.

The lack of such a marquee signing reportedly impacted the overall morale and attitude within the squad.

Players had hoped that the addition of Kane would bridge the gap between them and the Premier League’s top teams, thus transforming United into genuine title challengers.

