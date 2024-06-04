Casemiro becomes Marbella FC shareholder

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has become a new shareholder in Spanish lower-league club Marbella FC.

The move will see the 32-year-old join the board of directors, with the club stating: "The enthusiasm and commitment that Casemiro demonstrates with the Marbella FC project is evident with his incorporation into the club's shareholding structure.

"Not only Marbella, but also the entire city, feel proud that an athlete of his global dimension wants to belong to our family."

Casemiro explained that he has visited Marbella with his family "on several occasions" and they have all "fallen in love with the city".

In the club statement, the Brazil international and former Real Madrid midfielder added: "It is an honour for me to join because my greatest motivation is the spectacular growth possibilities of the club."