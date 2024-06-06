Casemiro and Antony on chopping block as INEOS begins transfer overhaul

As Manchester United begin to look towards the future following the conclusion of a tumultuous season, it seems as if INEOS are already getting their summer transfer overhaul underway.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team appear to be of the opinion that massive change is needed in United’s dressing room, there is the issue of the club’s limited transfer budget to contend with.

Given the hefty price tags that accompany transfer targets such as Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise, it’s clear that United will need to offload some players in order to free up the funds necessary to sign such talents.

Football Insider claim that Casemiro and Antony are two of the first players that INEOS are considering axing in order to get their transfer overhaul into motion.

In one sense, the mention of Antony comes as little surprise, given his lack of form this past season and consequential struggles to maintain a spot in Erik ten Hag’s starting 11.

United’s embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace and their 4-2 win over Sheffield United were just two instances where the Brazilian failed to have any positive impact on the field.

Still, there have been upsides to the winger’s performances, with Antony emerging as the best player in the Premier League at winning back possession in the final third, doing so an average of 1.7 time per match.

More importantly, choosing to sell the player at this low ebb after having paid €95 million for him just two years ago would mean the club taking a massive hit on their investment.

Despite his own consistent blunders at both centre-mid and centre-back, the ageing Casemiro may just have an easier path to exit from Old Trafford.

Saudi club Al Nassr are reported to be prepared to offer United a staggering €90 to €100 million for the star, although in truth this seems unlikely and United would probably settle for much less.

Casemiro’s move appears even more likely now that it has been reported that he already bid goodbye to his teammates following United’s FA Cup triumph.

The fact that he has also become a director of Marbella FC and acquired shares in the club could suggest that the 32 year old is already planning for life after football.

Should INEOS successfully offload Antony and Casemiro this season, it could go a long way toward freeing up the funds necessary for United to pursue the summer signings they are after and breathe new life into the team.





