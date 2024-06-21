Casement a 'missed opportunity to get buy-in from all sides'

An artist's impression of the new proposed stadium in west Belfast [GAA]

Antrim football joint-captain Peter Healy says the Casement Park saga is a "missed opportunity to get buy-in from all sides" amid continued uncertainty over the ongoing redevelopment project.

The west Belfast stadium, which has lain dormant since 2013, was chosen as Northern Ireland's venue for Euro 2028, which is to be co-hosted by the UK and Ireland.

However, there are suggestions that redevelopment costs could surpass £300m while GAA president Jarlath Burns last week admitted he was "pessimistic" about Casement's chances of hosting Euro 2028.

"It's always one step forward, two steps back," said Healy.

"It was frustrating, you've heard more from other people saying it'll not be ready for the Euros and what not. I think it is a missed opportunity to get buy-in from all sides and to have a big occasion in Belfast.

"It would be a shame [if it missed out on the Euros], with Euros on at the minute you can see the videos of the fans in Germany and it's such excitement for everyone. It'll be an opportunity missed and it'll be frustrating for Antrim Gaels."

Peter Healy is joint-captain of the Antrim senior football team [Inpho]

Casement Park, which has a planned 34,000-capacity, must be built by 2027 in order to be ready in time to host Euro 2028 matches.

However, funding remains a considerable obstacle. Northern Ireland's government has pledged £62.5m, the Irish government €50m (£43m) and the GAA £15m - leaving at least £180m needed to rebuild the west Belfast stadium.

But 27-year-old Healy, who graced the Casement turf at underage level over a decade ago, remains hopeful that the project will eventually be completed.

"It'll be great to have big games in Casement some day," said the St Enda's club-man.

"As an Antrim Gael you're never stuck for talking about it.

"Hopefully Casement Park can get sorted, after the Euros at this stage it looks like, and then we can get some big days in Belfast for Antrim GAA, Ulster GAA and for everyone."

Healy, who is preparing for Antrim's Tailteann Cup semi-final at Croke Park on Sunday, added: "There are lads in our team who have never played in Casement. I played in an Under-16 final there about 13 or 14 years ago.

"Corrigan Park has been good for us these past 10 years but we need a home for Antrim GAA and we need somewhere to play and somewhere to have club finals and Ulster Championship games."