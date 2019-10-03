With postseason baseball upon us, let's take this opportunity to look back at the regular season that was. Some awards races were wrapped up weeks ago, while others came down to the wire.

Who will take home the hardware next month? Let's see who the favorites are.

AL MVP

1. Mike Trout, Angels

2. Alex Bregman, Astros

3. Marcus Semien, Athletics





How about an all-AL West race, huh?

It is legitimately stunning too see how close a race this became. In fact, it might be the second-closest race in baseball, which I did not expect to say as of just three weeks ago.

But Trout's injury opened the door for Bregman to close the gap, a door Bregman forcibly charged right through. Bregman actually edged Trout in WAR, a negligible difference of 8.4 to 8.3, and did so playing the more valuable defensive positions for the far superior team.

It's not fair to punish Trout for his teammate's inadequacies, though. Trout still led the AL in both on-base percentage and slugging, even if Bregman was just behind him in both categories.

It seems like every year Trout doesn't win, it's because someone else enjoyed a one career year to make it a real race. Bregman's season was truly incredible, and he did the impossible: convinced me a reasonable voter could vote for someone other than Trout. But to me, Trout was still the best player in baseball, even if by only a little, and he deserves this award.

NL MVP

1. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

2. Christian Yelich, Brewers

3. Anthony Rendon, Nationals





These three have been more or less locked into this order since Yelich went down with his injury. Given the general unreliability of defensive metrics, the area in which Bellinger takes such a commanding lead over Yelich, it wouldn't surprise me to see some voters still push for Yelich. That said, Bellinger wound up with mostly better stats thanks to his health, which matters, and is objectively a better fielder than Yelich, even if it's difficult to quantify by how much. Plus, it can't hurt that he plays for the best team in the league.

And again, in any other year, any of these three could have run away with the award. But only one can win in 2019, and it's been Bellinger's to lose since week one.

AL Cy Young

1. Gerrit Cole, Astros

2. Justin Verlander, Astros

3. Shane Bieber, Indians





With all due respect to Bieber, who cares about third place in a two-man race as exciting as this one? This will come down to what voters prefer: Wins Above Replacement, or more traditional stats like strikeouts and ERA?

In just about every category, Verlander and Cole are neck and neck. ERA? 2.50 to 2.58. Wins? 21 to 20. WHIP? 0.80 to 0.89. Strikeouts? 326 to 300. Most of these numbers are so close, it doesn't even matter which is which.

For the first time all season, I'm giving the edge to Cole. Verlander as the superior WAR, but Cole is better in enough other categories, while setting a record in strikeouts, to earn the nod.

NL Cy Young

1. Jacob deGrom, Mets

2. Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

3. Jack Flaherty, Cardinals





It speaks to the depth of this race that Hyun-Jin Ryu, who was the prohibitive favorite and still led the NL in ERA in 2019, may not even crack some voters' top five finishers. deGrom is looking more and more like a heavy favorite, given his second-best ERA combined with an NL-best 255 strikeouts and 7.3 WAR.

Strasburg's ERA isn't as favorable as most other contenders, but he kept the Nationals' rotation going strong in Scherzer's absence, enjoying a career-best season in his own right. It was tough to leave Scherzer off entirely, but the injury ends up hurting him as Jack Flaherty's historic second-half performance (0.91 ERA, 0.71 WHIP) earns him the bronze here.

AL Rookie of the Year

1. Yordan Alvarez, Astros

2. John Means, Orioles

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays





The first true lock, Alvarez wasn't just the best hitting rookie in the American League, but the second-best hitter period from the moment he was called up. In just over half a season, Alvarez finished with 27 home runs, 78 RBI and a .313 batting average, all for the best team in baseball.

Means and Guerrero Jr. were varying degrees of fine, but Alvarez was an MVP candidate from game one. In fact, he may very well have earned some MVP votes if his season was 70 games longer. That's how great his bat was this season.

NL Rookie of the Year

1. Pete Alonso, Mets

2. Mike Soroka, Braves

3. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres





It's almost not even worth writing a blurb here. Alonso led Major League Baseball with 53 home runs, which is outlandish for a rookie. Along with Aaron Judge and Mark McGwire, Alonso's is among the most impressive freshman seasons in MLB history. This is an even bigger lock than Alvarez in the AL.

Soroka's terrific ERA for the division-leading Braves earns him a solid second place, and Tatis gets a nod at third for his electric start prior to the injury that robbed us of a true NL Rookie of the Year race.

AL Manager of the Year

1. Aaron Boone. Yankees

2. Rocco Baldelli, Twins

3. Bob Melvin, Athletics





The more I think about it, the more I think Boone wins this award. The New York media boost certainly won't hurt, and he truly has done a remarkable job. It's tough looking past Baldelli and the Twins' 100-plus win season, but the Yankees were better than they had any right to be considering their injuries.

Third place goes to Melvin because, despite the AL Wild Card Game loss, this is a regular season award and the A's had a terrific year by any measure.

NL Manager of the Year

1. Davey Martinez, Nationals

2. Dave Roberts, Dodgers

3. Bruce Bochy, Giants





Sticking with the same three as our final in-season projection. The Nationals obviously made the postseason, which we suggested was the necessary requisite for Martinez to win this award. You can't take into consideration his performance in October, but simply getting the Nationals to the postseason is a job very well done.

Roberts earns a lot of respect for the Dodgers' dominant regular season, but because Los Angeles was expected to be great, it'll be harder for him to win. Bochy earns some nostalgia votes after wrapping up a Hall of Fame career.

