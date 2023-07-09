The case for Utah as USC’s biggest football game of 2023

If you asked people around the Pac-12, “What is the most likely Pac-12 Championship Game matchup this December in Las Vegas?”, the top answer would probably be USC-Washington. For that and other reasons, it is reasonable and logical to identify Washington as the biggest game on USC’s schedule. The November 4 meeting in the Los Angeles Coliseum is undeniably huge.

However, another Pac-12 game is more important in our view.

We told Ducks Wire why the Utah game, not the Washington game, is the biggest on USC’s schedule:

“If USC wins, it can split the games between Washington and Oregon and still get to Vegas for the Pac-12 title game. If the Trojans lose to Utah, it will need to sweep the Huskies and Ducks. But USC vs Washington is a huge one, no doubt.”

USC-Washington might be more anticipated, and it might draw more national buzz, but the Utah game sets up USC’s path to the Pac-12 title game and, by extension, the College Football Playoff if USC is 11-1 through 12 games.

