Tom Brady got a lower number than he wanted with the Bucs. He should do it again.

No, I'm not talking about taking even less money. I mean the jersey thing. I don't want Brady wearing No. 12. I don't know why. It certainly isn't a sentimental thing, but I want the Patriots jersey to be No. 12 and the Bucs jersey to be something else.

The obvious choice is 10, which gets my vote. First off, it's his college number. Plus, it will probably be way easier to get No. 10 from second-year sixth-round pick (hey, like Brady!) Scotty Miller than No. 12 from star receiver Chris Godwin.

Another reason to wear No. 10? Brady can own two numbers. He's already the best No. 12 to ever play, but if he's good in Tampa, he can be the best No. 10, as well.

Really, it's not a great number for quarterbacks. You find a lot of RGIIIs and Chad Penningtons wearing it.

Fran Tarkenton? Please. He played in the '60s and therefore would have absolutely stunk if he played against modern competition.

Eli Manning? He... actually did stink against modern competition.

So wear No. 10, Tommy. And everyone else, stay inside so this doesn't persist any longer and this is the last time I write about a stupid jersey number.

The case for Tom Brady to wear No. 10 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston