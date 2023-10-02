The case for No. 1 spot? Michigan football has as strong an argument as any

LINCOLN, Neb. — Now that. That was about as close as Georgia has come to losing since its last loss — the SEC championship game on Dec. 4, 2021.

However Georgia survived Saturday, mostly because of Brock Bowers. The Bulldogs' star tight end caught eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns — slightly more than half of Carson Beck's 313 yards through the air — which included the game-winner from 40 yards out with 2:52 to play to help outlast a scare from an average at best Auburn team, 27-20.

What does that mean? It would be easy to excuse this as a one-off, but the Bulldogs trailed South Carolina by 10 at the half before mounting a comeback just a few weeks earlier. Georgia has looked far shakier than at any point last season, which led some to think other teams may slide into the No. 1 spot as early as this week.

But that didn't happen in either the coaches or the AP polls. Georgia (35 first-place votes), Michigan (12), Texas (10), Ohio State (one; bye this week) and Florida State (four; bye) remain the top five, in that order. Unless the Bulldogs lose, they won't move on my ballot.

And it's not because I don't think there's a chance another team in the country is the best.

MICHIGAN STOCK WATCH: U-M's battering ram tailback among those trending up after Nebraska blowout

I think there are nearly 10 teams that could win the national championship, but Georgia is in a class of its own. It has earned the right to not need style points.

Meanwhile, Michigan just had its most imposing win of the season, 45-7 on the road at Nebraska on Saturday. The Wolverines were 4:17 away from ending Nebraska's consecutive games scored streak at 343. They scored on seven of eight drives before a turnover on downs to run out the clock at the end of the game.

J.J. McCarthy completed 12 of 16 passes for 156 yards, and now leads the nation in QBR (94.2) through five weeks. And Roman Wilson, who had two more touchdown catches, now has a nation-leading eight on the season.

Blake Corum ran 16 times for 71 yards and a score, leading the country with nine rushing touchdowns. And the defense ranks No. 1 in the nation in points allowed (six points per game), red zone defense (37.5% allowed), first-down defense (11.4 allowed) and touchdowns allowed (0.6 per game).

The argument for the Wolverines is an easy one.

But Texas made another statement this week, reminding Kansas it is still a basketball school with a 40-14 beatdown. The Longhorns offense is just ridiculous at this point. Quarterback Quinn Ewers completed 25 of 35 passes for 325 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but the real damage was done on the ground.

Texas ran 51 times for 336 yards and four touchdowns, spearheaded by sophomore sensation Jonathan Brooks. Without Bijan Robinson now in the NFL, Brooks is the star in Austin, and Saturday had the best day of his career as he ran 21 times for 218 yards and two scores while adding a 23-yard reception.

Next up for the Longhorns is rivalry game against Oklahoma, which somewhat quietly improved to 5-0 with another 30-point drubbing of Iowa State.

RAINER SABIN: Michigan's domination no longer a surprise: It's an expectation

It looked like Penn State was on upset alert against Northwestern early, but that ended with a 17-0 blanking in the third quarter to turn the tide. Washington looked far from sharp, beating Arizona by just a touchdown, but the Huskies were never in any real trouble. Oregon took a while to get going, but continues to look like the class of the Pac-12 as it hammered Stanford.

Then, at No. 9, Notre Dame, which just earned a gritty win on the road against a Duke team that could compete with Florida State at the top of the ACC. It doesn't look like that will happen any more because of the disappointing injury to Riley Leonard.

The No. 10 USC Trojans continue to slide down my rankings because we've seen these high-powered offenses that look good in September that don't have a defense to compliment them. How does that end up in the long run?

USC plays Arizona next week before the gauntlet begins: at Notre Dame, home Utah, at Cal, home Washington, at Oregon.

Tony Garcia's AP Top 25 ballot

Georgia Florida State Michigan Texas Ohio State Penn State Washington Oregon Notre Dame USC Alabama Oklahoma Washington State Miami North Carolina Oregon State Duke Utah Tennessee Ole Miss Kansas State Missouri Fresno State Kentucky Maryland

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: No. 1 in polls? Michigan football has as strong an argument as any