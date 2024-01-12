Case men's basketball ready for NYU, matchup of top 5 teams

Jan. 11—The two last seasons for the Case Western Reserve men's basketball program were historic.

Two years ago, the Spartans were 20-7 and advanced to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16. That run included a win over the nation's No. 1-ranked team in Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Last season, Case was 22-4 and again made the NCAA Tournament.

This season has the makings of being even better. At 11-1, Coach Todd McGuinness' team made program history two weeks ago when it climbed to No. 2 in the D3Hoops.com Top 25 poll — the highest spot ever for the Spartans.

Even with a loss at Carnegie Mellon last week to open conference play in the University Athletic Association, Case's fall wasn't too far — three spots to No. 5. Up next in the UAA is a headline game Jan. 12 at home against No. 4-ranked New York University. Both teams are 11-1.

A few months into the D-III college basketball season, it's become evident the race for the national championship trophy is wide open. Teams — including John Carroll — that have risen to the No. 1 spot haven't lasted there long.

"I think the top 15, 16 teams can win it all," said McGuinness. "It's unique that a lot of teams are older. There are a lot of transfers on the best teams. A lot of older guys who stuck around for an extra year or just got better."

Case's top scorer Anthony Mazzeo might fit that bill. Mazzeo is a fifth-year graduate student who transferred in the offseason from Baldwin Wallace. He chose Case to work toward a master's degree in finance — all the while playing one more year of basketball.

"I give a lot of credit to the underclassmen and Coach McGuinness," said Mazzeo. "They've made me feel like family since I got here. I kind of anticipated a little bit of turmoil. That's kind of the nature of the transfer portal. It's kind of got a bad rap to it. But these guys made it feel like home."

So far, it's been a fit on both sides. Mazzeo is averaging 18.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and four assists. He's shooting better than 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.

"Two years ago, we scrimmaged BW, and he just lit us up. We were like, 'Who is this guy?' " McGuinness said about Mazzeo.

The Spartans' other top scorers include Colin Kahl, a 6-foot-7 post who is averaging 15.7 points and 7.3 rebounds. He's another graduate transfer who is from Sewanee. Sam Trunley is the other Case player averaging double-figures in scoring at 12.7. He was a key contributor off the bench last season.

The UAA — it could be argued — is one of the best D-III conferences in the country. Last season, five of the eight teams earned a bid the NCAA tournament. Not much has changed in 2023-24 with all eight teams having a winning record. The UAA collectively is 75-21.

All of that makes the NYU-Case contest a huge game. The Spartans don't want to start 0-2 in conference play but NYU presents a big-time challenge.

"That's what I tell the team — that's why you came here, to play in games like this," said McGuinness.

NYU has five Division I graduate transfers. Spencer Freedman — a Harvard transfer — is the team's leading scorer at 15.8 points and is dishing out 6.8 assists. Michael Savorino — grandson of former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski — is second on the team in scoring at 13.2 points.

NYU at Case Western Reserve

When: 7:30 p.m., Jan. 12

Where: Horsburgh Gym, Veale Center

Records: NYU 11-1; Case 11-1

Rankings (D3hoops.com): NYU No. 4; Case No. 5