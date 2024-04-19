A Case to Go to the Masters Even If You Think You Don't Like Golf

Getty Images/David Cannon



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Is this a safe space? Can I admit something? Dear reader, I'm downright terrified to tell you that I've never been a golf girlie. Sure, I've played my fair share of mini putt, dabbled in Top Golf a time or two, and have even hit 18 holes with my grandparents back in the day, but it just never really stuck. Perhaps because my little brother and I got into a fight on a golf cart that left me in the ER circa Mother's Day 2010 (true story, sorry Mom). Or maybe just because I happen to be bad at it, and I'd rather be swallowed whole by a shark than fail at something. Regardless, it's never really been at the forefront of my mind.

But when Mercedes-Benz (yes, the fancy-schmancy car company) invited me to be their guest to the Masters—aka the biggest, most iconic event in golf—I knew I had to get my ass to Augusta, Georgia. Now, I can already feel the People of the Internet preparing to bully me, because I know—trust me, I know—it's not easy to get a ticket to the Masters. If you don't have a connection (like knowing a member of the course, for example), you have to either (a) enter the lottery to snag tickets, where only 0.55 percent of people who apply actually get 'em, or (b) buy them on the secondary market, where they can cost a pretty penny. Mercedes is one of just three sponsors of the event, so that's how they were able to hook it up.

Andrew Redington - Getty Images

So, let me be the first to say that I am aware that I am unworthy. But I know a once-in-a-lifetime experience when I see one, so I had to go and check it out for myself, if only to relay it all back to you, here. And let me tell you: It ended up being one of the most memorable trips of my life. The vibes are unparalleled, and you just feel like you're a part of something special when you're there. It's also just one big sporty-chic fashion show, and I couldn't get enough.

Intrigued? You should be. Lucky for you, I'm spilling the sweet tea on what it's really like inside Augusta National Golf Club on Masters weekend, with insights that go far beyond just the golf (there's honestly so much more going on). Consider this a case to go to the Masters even if you don't know a bogey from a birdie, or an ace from an albatross. Sorry not sorry if you end up scrambling to enter the lottery next year. (Honestly, I might be right there with ya.)

THE DRIVE IN!

While there is a small airport in Augusta, most Masters guests fly directly into Atlanta, and drive the two-and-a-bit hours into the Augusta area. That's what my fiancé and I did (Mercedes actually lent us an all-electric Maybach, which has officially ruined all other cars for me henceforth) when we arrived. Honestly, as someone who lives in New York City, the drive was a thrill a minute (the South is like a whole other universe to me), and really built the suspense the closer we got to Augusta. Pro tip: Stop at a Waffle House for the *true* Southern experience.

THE GROUNDS!

Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most ~exclusive~ courses in the world (there are only around 300 members, IYKYK), and has hosted the Masters since 1934. They've tried to keep everything as traditional as possible in the years since—think: hand-operated scoreboards, subtle signage, sooo many old-school rules, and zero branding (other than the omnipresent Masters logo)—and it's a breath of fresh air, literally and figuratively.

Ben Jared - Getty Images





Everything is meticulously clean and organized (truly not a weed for miles), you'll hear birds chirping around every hole, magnolia trees are blooming everywhere you look, and every staff member is so friendly it seems too good to be true. Walking around, I felt like I was in a movie about an otherworldly utopia. But it was just Georgia, and people were just happy to be there.

THE FOOD AND BEV!

Another thing of Masters lore? The food and drinks. There is a whole menu of classic snacks, mains, desserts, and drinks that have been sold at the tournament for years and years, some of which are exclusive to the course, making them highly desirable for golf-heads and foodies alike. Did I do my best to try them all? Duh. I'm a journalist.

The pimento cheese sandwich (with potato chips), chicken salad sandwich, Georgia peach ice cream sandwich, Southern cheese straws, and white chocolate pecan cookie were my favorites from the food menu, and the Azalea cocktail (a mix of vodka, pineapple and lemon juice, and grenadine) and Crow's Nest beer (which you can't find anywhere else) were the drinks I kept getting another round of.

Another unique thing about the Masters is that the concession stand prices aren't what you find at your average stadium. They're waaaay cheaper. So cheap, in fact, that no one item will set you back more than $6 (and that's for a glass of white wine). Pimento sandwiches are $1.50, beer is $5, and the somehow-always-perfectly-frozen ice cream sandwiches are a measly $2.50. Sure helps offset the cost of tickets!

THE MERCH!

Unlike the food, Masters merch sadly is not cheap. But oh baby, is it worth your hard-earned coin. Idk about you, but my TikTok feed was slammed with Masters hauls once the tournament began, with lucky guests showing off the crewnecks, t-shirts, hats, glassware, dog toys, home goods, and so much more that you can buy in the gift shops (there's a big one by the first hole, and a couple of smaller ones elsewhere on the course).

Basically, you can only buy Masters-branded items at the Masters tournament, so people wait in line for literal hours to snag swag for themselves...and normally all of their friends and family members (I, for one, brought 10 ball caps home with me after standing in line for 45 mins, lol). It's a whole thing, and—prepare for your brain to hurt—they do an estimated $10 million in sales a day. (A day!!!) It's honestly so fun to see people walking around with mountains of merch, and who doesn't love a good souvenir?!

THE LEWKS!

Most people on the course will be wearing at least one piece of Masters merch, but lemme tell you: everyone takes their ensembles very seriously. It's clear that people plan their outfits far in advance, with most men wearing their swankiest sports gear and many women going all out in the sporty-Southern-chic arena with frilly dresses, white sneakers (no one wears heels here...too much walking), straw hats, tennis skirts, wicker bags, and ball caps. A strange mix, indeed, but it worked.

Honestly, if I had to describe the style vibes, I would call it Lily Pulitzer meets FP Movement meets Anthropologie meets Golden Goose meets Lululemon meets Kendra Scott. If that's confusing, I get it. But here's a little taste:

Pique Polo Tank Top

Shop Now Pique Polo Tank Top vuoriclothing.com $64.00 Vuori

Lace-Up Sneakers

Shop Now Lace-Up Sneakers charleskeith.com $73.00 Charles & Keith

Hole In One Studs

Shop Now Hole In One Studs katespade.com $19.50 Kate Spade

Scoop-Neck Pleated Tennis Dress

Shop Now Scoop-Neck Pleated Tennis Dress lululemon.com $148.00 Lululemon

Chambray Callahan Shirt Dress

Shop Now Chambray Callahan Shirt Dress $128.00 Tuckernuck

Hole In One Studs

Shop Now Hole In One Studs katespade.com $19.50 Kate Spade

Chambray Callahan Shirt Dress

Shop Now Chambray Callahan Shirt Dress $128.00 Tuckernuck

Scoop-Neck Pleated Tennis Dress

Shop Now Scoop-Neck Pleated Tennis Dress lululemon.com $148.00 Lululemon

Chloe Bag

Shop Now Chloe Bag revolve.com $185.00 Revolve

The Ellie Nap Dress

Shop Now The Ellie Nap Dress hillhousehome.com $168.00 Hillhouse

Big Putts Golf Scorecard Holder

Shop Now Big Putts Golf Scorecard Holder smathersandbranson.com $90.00 Smathers & Branson

Paulina Green Gingham Palm Hat

Shop Now Paulina Green Gingham Palm Hat sunshinetienda.com $129.00 Sunshine Tienda

The Ellie Nap Dress

Shop Now The Ellie Nap Dress hillhousehome.com $168.00 Hillhouse

Paulina Green Gingham Palm Hat

Shop Now Paulina Green Gingham Palm Hat sunshinetienda.com $129.00 Sunshine Tienda

THE DIGITAL DETOX!

If you're wondering why I don't have a lot of personal photos in this article, it's because cell phones and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited at Augusta National—and they take it very seriously. (Like, banned forever seriously.)

Hannah Chubb

Personal cameras aren't allowed on tournament days either, which I must say felt very strange—and dare I say surreal?—as someone who creates content for a living. Regardless, it was nice not to have a phone to check all day long, and to watch each shot without having to look through a sea of millions of phones trying to get *the* shot.



There are also complimentary pay phones throughout the course, so you still can get in touch with people if you need to, the old-fashioned way. The caller ID comes up as "Augusta National Golf Club," so people stand in line just to call and show off their whereabouts to their friends.

THE CELEBRITIES!

Betcha didn't know a bunch of your favorite famous faces are golf fans, and many of them make a yearly pilgrimage to the Masters. This year, highlights included Harry Styles, Joey Graziadei (the Bachelor!) and Kelsey Anderson, Aaron Paul, Niall Horan, Kathryn Newton, Peyton Manning, and Jelly Roll. Should you go next year just for the possible celebrity sightings? Not no.

OKAY, FINE...THE GOLF!

After two full days at Augusta National and tens of thousands of steps taken from green to green...I started to get the hype. Yes, golf is hard, but that's why it's so damn impressive to see the pros do what they do best, you know? I saw Tiger Woods tee off at the first hole to start his last day, and sat second row to watch Scottie Scheffler (this year's champ!) putt his way to glory on hole 18. When the ball went in, the crowd went bananas, and the energy was beyond contagious. I loved it.

Not many people get to say they've been to the Masters, and I feel grateful that Mercedes the golf gods gave me the opportunity to be a part of sports history. I don't know if I'll ever make it back, but I do know I'll be making pimento cheese sandwiches this time next year to celebrate. And you should too.

Jamie Squire - Getty Images

You Might Also Like