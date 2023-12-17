Case Keenum throws pick-six to Titan DB Elijah Molden
The Houston Texans are missing rookie QB C.J. Stroud against the Tennessee Titans.
All the experience Case Keenum brought to the starting QB job didn’t prevent the veteran from making a huge mistake on Sunday.
Keenum threw a pass and it connected with Titans DB Elijah Molden, who returned it 45 yards for a pick-six.
Elijah Molden takes the INT to the house! @Titans
— NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2023