Case Keenum thanks Minnesota for making a Texas boy feel at home

After one outstanding season in Minnesota, Case Keenum is moving on to Denver. But while the Vikings prioritized acquiring Kirk Cousins over keeping Keenum, he’s showing no bitterness as he leaves town.

Keenum posted a message to Vikings fans today, thanking them for his one year in Minnesota, which started with Keenum on the bench but ended with Keenum leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you Minnesota,” Keenum wrote. “Some of the most incredible, crazy, miraculous moments of my life happened this past year. Couldn’t have happened without y’all. Made this Texas boy feel right at home.”

Keenum finished his one season in Minnesota with a 98.3 passer rating (higher than Cousins had in Washington) and played well enough to prove he’s an NFL starter. Even if he has to start in Denver, not Minnesota.