Case Keenum to start for Washington this week

Interim Washington coach Bill Callahan has made a change at quarterback.

Via J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Callahan announced that Case Keenum would start Sunday against the Dolphins.

Also, Dwayne Haskins will serve as his backup, which suggests that Colt McCoy will be the inactive third after starting last week for Jay Gruden’s final game.

Keenum’s foot injury opened the door for McCoy to start, but he has been able to practice without complication this week.

From the time of Gruden’s firing, the organization has said Haskins wasn’t ready to take over the job immediately, but it’s clear by moving the first-round pick up a rung on the depth chart that he’s getting closer to playing.