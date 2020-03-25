When the Browns went looking for a new backup quarterback, they found a guy with ties to new coach Kevin Stefanski, and a considerable record as a starter.

And it appears that Baker Mayfield is excited to have a resource like Case Keenum around.

Upon signing his three-year, $18 million deal to be a backup, Keenum said he was impressed with how quickly Mayfield embraced him.

“Baker reached out as soon as the news broke, which really meant a lot to me,” Keenum said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him for what he’s done on the field and off the field, too. First and foremost, I know my role coming in. That’s another great positive for me. I’m going to be ready to play. I feel like I’ve played at a high level for the last three years.”

Keenum has enough of a resume to suggest he’ll also push Mayfield a bit, and be able to step in if something happens to the former first-rounder.

Working under Stefanski in 2017 with the Vikings, Keenum was 11-3 as a starter and led them to the NFL Championship Game.

“Case has been a backup in this league, he’s been a starter in this league,” Stefanski said. He understands as a backup how it’s your job to support the starter and be ready to play in a moment’s notice. Bottom line is we’re adding a really smart, tough football player in that room.”

The Browns also have Garrett Gilbert in the quarterback room, and having a guy with Keenum’s experience will help the entire room, while providing a clear upgrade if he has to actually play.

Case Keenum knows role, ready to help Baker Mayfield originally appeared on Pro Football Talk