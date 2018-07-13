Case Keenum was honored that a Hall of Fame quarterback wanted him

Case Keenum was never a highly sought commodity in his NFL career. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent, has been cut twice, once got traded for a seventh-round draft pick, and finally became a starter last year because two other quarterbacks were hurt.

So when Keenum became a free agent this offseason and a Hall of Fame quarterback in John Elway wanted to make him the Broncos’ starter, he finally felt like he’d made it.

“When my phone rang and it was John Elway telling me to come sign with the Broncos, it feels pretty good, especially as a kid growing up an Elway fan,” Keenum said on Sirius XM NFL Radio, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “We actually talked first when I got to Denver. It was great. Walking into his office there and it’s John Elway behind the desk. It’s Big John. He’s definitely a presence, obviously one of the greats that ever played the game. There’s a lot of tradition and history there, and a lot of it is because of him. It’s a cool atmosphere, a cool organization, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

The last time Elway signed a free agent to be the Broncos’ starting quarterback, he hit a home run with Peyton Manning. It may not be realistic to think Keenum can have that kind of success in Denver, but Elway is confident he’s found the right man again — and Keenum appreciates a Hall of Famer having confidence in him.