Case Keenum hilariously goes undercover, asks Bills teammates for autographs

The Bills dropped a gem of a training camp video starring quarterback Case Keenum.

Keenum went undercover following a training camp practice. He put on a hat and sunglasses and asked some of his new Bills teammates for their autograph.

He might need some acting classes to for the finer touches, but Keenum got the job done. Is Hollywood next? It might be.

The QB actually fooled a few teammates into signing his football. He even nearly got one in Isaiah McKenzie to do it twice.

Check out the video the team released below:

