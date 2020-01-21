Case Keenum: Future “probably not” in Washington

Case Keenum is confident in his abilities, but he’s also a realist.

So he understands that he’s probably not a long-term fit in Washington.

Keenum told J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com that he didn’t necessarily anticipate being part of the mix there in the future, as he heads into free agency.

“I have no idea. I would say probably not,” Keenum said of a return. “I can’t tell the future though.”

New coach Ron Rivera stopped just short of anointing Dwayne Haskins as a franchise quarterback and giving him the starting job right away, though every indication is they want to build around last year’s first-rounder. And with Alex Smith and his contract still on the books, the likelihood of Keenum returning seems small.

“I think Dwayne did an incredible job towards the end of the season, adapting and getting a lot better,” Keenum said. “I think it’s his team moving forward. . . .

“I feel like I played really good football. I know the wins and losses didn’t show it. I’d love another shot to play in this league. So if there’s another chance, another opportunity out there, I’m not sure where that might be, I don’t take these things lightly. I’m going to go compete and make myself better this offseason and hopefully and be ready for whatever team might come calling.”

Keenum hasn’t had much in the way of stability since (or really, before) leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game in 2017. He’s been with seven teams in his eight seasons in the league, and sounds ready to make it eight in nine.