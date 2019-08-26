Case Keenum is fully aware of the situation that made him Redskins QB1 - and he likes it

Ask a handful of people what quarterback should start for the Redskins when the 2019 season opens in Philadelphia, and get a handful of different answers.

There's the Colt McCoy crowd, or at least there was before his broken leg left him on the sideline. Again.

There's the Dwayne Haskins crowd, who understand that the rookie needs to learn, but isn't the best learning done on the fly?

Then, maybe the smallest crowd is the Case Keenum crowd. And that crowd got their wish.

On Sunday, Washington head coach Jay Gruden named Keenum his starter for the season opener, less than two weeks away, against the Eagles. For close observers of the Redskins quarterback competition during the last few months, this really isn't a big surprise. McCoy knew the offense best, but is hurt. Haskins has the biggest arm and most potential, but is green.

That leaves Keenum for the job, and he's just fine with that.

"I'm excited. I really am. I don't take it lightly, the opportunity, the position that I'm in to be a Week 1 starter," he said Sunday. "I know that it's a tough job and there's only 32 of them. I'm very honored to wear the Burgundy, to be the Redskins quarterback. I'm excited to continue to earn the right to be the leader for this team, to be the quarterback for this team. That's what I want to come in here every day and earn that right."

One thing that jumps out when Keenum talks, dating all the way back to his first media session as a member of the Redskins in March, is there is zero entitlement. In fact, it's almost the opposite.

At times Keenum seems defiant, particularly of tired narratives and trite storylines. Sure, Keenum has been in a number of offenses and played in lots of NFL cities, but that doesn't mean it's easier to learn a new offense. Sure, Keenum has played as the backup and as the starter, but that won't change how his share of work has gone this summer as a member of the Redskins.

Keenum has been the Redskins most consistent QB this summer, that's why he got the job. But talk to Keenum enough and it's clear, there is a chip on his shoulder, and that's what pushed him ahead in the competition. It's a polished chip and it's a polite chip, but it's there all the same.

"I'm going to be who I am no matter what the situation is. I assure this team, I assure the fans of this team, I assure anybody that cares that I'm going to give everything I got, no matter what. That's who I am, that's the competitor, that's in my DNA, that's my nature, and it's what I'm going to do. I am going to give everything I've got every day."

On a macro level, of course Keenum has a chip on his shoulder.

In college, he set major passing records at the University of Houston. In 2011, his final season at Houston, he threw for more than 5,600 yards with 48 touchdowns against just five interceptions, completing more than 70 percent of his passes along the way. That spring, 2012, his name was never called in the NFL Draft.

Brandon Weeden got drafted in the first round that year. Brock Osweiler was taken in the second round. Ryan Lindley in the sixth round.

Weeden and Osweiler are out of the NFL. Lindley is with the Browns - as a coach.

Keenum is still starting games, and for the second straight season, will be a team's Week 1 starter. It's speculative, but the verdict here says that holding on to some of that disappointment from the 2012 draft and the early stages of his NFL career have served Keenum well.

Now, in 2019, the 2012 draft doesn't matter. Keenum has clawed his way to this point, proving he deserves to be a starter, particularly with the brilliant season he put together with the Vikings in 2017. That year he started as the backup QB but took over in Week 2. He proceeded to throw for more than 3,500 yards and 22 TDs against seven interceptions in the regular season. He guided the Vikes to a 12-3 record, and eventually landed in the NFC title game.

"In Minnesota, I barely got any of the reps in OTAs or training camp with the ones. And then Week 2 I was thrust into the starting position and started for the next 17 games to the NFC Championship," Keenum explained. "We were able to on the fly, kind of mesh and find out our identity and what we were good at."

A brilliant season ended poorly for the Vikings in that NFC Championship game, however, and they ended poorly for Keenum. The Eagles bludgeoned the Vikings 38-7 en route to their first-ever Super Bowl win, and Keenum struggled, tossing two interceptions and completing fewer than 60 percent of his passes.

For some, they'll say that the magic simply ran out for Keenum that night. His 2017 season with the Vikings was incredible, but it was an outlier. He's never reached those same statistical highs in parts of six other NFL seasons.

For Keenum, that NFC Championship game still stings. It's not lost on him that Week 1, as the Redskins starting quarterback, will be his first game back in Philadelphia since that 38-7 drubbing.

"I remember the feeling I had walking off that field," Keenum said Sunday.

As he talked about that loss, for the first time as a member of the Redskins, Keenum seemed the slightest bit vulnerable. His swagger, sarcasm and charisma, on display for months, fell off for a moment, and he provided a real glimpse into what drives him.

"You know I don't know if I can really put it into words, but I've used it and I plan on using it and continue to use it. It's not a good feeling to get that close to what you dream of, what everybody dreams of and to not be able to get to that next step when it's one step away. It was tough. It was tough. But, I'm definitely motivated."

In 2012, despite record-breaking stats, Keenum wasn't drafted. He used that drive to get him into the NFL, and much further than many other passers in his draft class.

In 2017, Keenum lost his chance of going to a Super Bowl, and in turn, the Vikings gave up on him. Minnesota signed Kirk Cousins as a free agent just two months after they lost in Philadelphia.

Keenum landed fine, he got the starting gig with the Broncos in 2018. It went fine, but nothing like the magical year with Minnesota. The Vikings fared worse without him, missing the playoffs, but that hardly mattered for Keenum.

Here things are, about 18 months since the most devastating loss of his football career, and Keenum gets to go back and face the Eagles. This time as quarterback of the Washington Redskins.

"I always draw on past experiences. I think that's what's makes us who we are, you learn from those things. So I've learned from what I've done well in the past and I've learned a lot more from what I've not done well. That goes with everything, with being the job of starting quarterback," he said. "Every little thing I do has been something I've done in the past and learned from whether it was me or somebody else. So yeah, I'm always learning from my past."

When Keenum spoke about the loss in the NFC Championship Game, it wasn't that his words turned harder. He delivered them in the same manner. It was that his face grew sterner, his eyes grew sharper. That chip on his shoulder, however shined up and sparkled, showed out.

And maybe, that's exactly what Jay Gruden wants to see.

