Case Keenum doesn’t participate in Wednesday walkthrough, Colt McCoy does

Washington head coach Jay Gruden said after Monday night’s loss to the Bears that he was not ready to start rookie Dwayne Haskins at quarterback in place of Case Keenum, but health issues could force Gruden to make a change anyway.

Keenum spent time in the medical room after the loss on Monday and he’s listed as a non-participant on the team’s injury report on Wednesday. A foot injury is given as the reason for his absence.

Washington only held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so they may have been giving Keenum some extra time off his foot. The next two days should provide further word on any level of concern about his status for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

While Keenum was out, the team got another quarterback back on the field. As expected, Colt McCoy was listed as a participant for the first time this season. McCoy suffered a series of complications after breaking his leg last year and need multiple offseason surgeries to get him back on the path to playing again.