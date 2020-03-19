How Case Keenum and Darius Slay changing teams could help Chase Young fall to Giants in NFL Draft

Teams all around the league have been upgrading their rosters since NFL free agency began with the legal tampering period on Monday. Filling holes is a priority for every GM, but in doing so, it also provides some clarity as to where that GM might look to upgrade next in the NFL Draft.

Two moves made, in particular, should really make the Giants happy. Because it could lead to drafting Ohio State DE Chase Young.

It's no secret that Young is considered the best overall prospect in this year's draft class. And at one point in time when the Giants had the No. 2 overall pick, it was a no-brainer to think that Dave Gettleman could simply kick up his feet, see the Giants go on the clock, and take the pass-rushing machine. But a win over the Redskins made the Giants fall down to No. 4, while Washington moved up to No. 2.

The Redskins could use Young, without a doubt. But one of those free agent moves involves them.

Case Keenum, who signed a one-year deal with the Redskins last season, is on his way to the Browns to be Baker Mayfield's backup quarterback. That leaves Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick last season, as QB1 down in DC. However, new head coach Ron Rivera might be looking for someone to give him a run for his money.

A report during the NFL Combine said that Rivera told Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa that he wanted to draft him. Since Tagovailoa's medical reports all came back positive, teams could be vying against one another to land him. The Redskins are in prime position to do so with Joe Burrow expected to go first overall to the Bengals. Rivera might want his own guy in place.

Of course, that guy could be Cam Newton -- his quarterback at Carolina before he was fired last season. Newton is on the trade block now that Teddy Bridgewater is on board. There's also the case where Jameis Winston leaves the Bucs with Tom Brady in place, as well as Jacoby Brissett leaving the Colts now that Philip Rivers is in town.

With the Redskins still needing to rebuild, though, getting a rookie quarterback that the head coach believes he can build around would make more sense than the veteran.

What about the Lions at No. 3, you ask? Yes, they could also use a dominant pass rusher on a defense that has holes all over the place. But they just sparked a trade with the Eagles on Thursday that sent their top cornerback, Darius Slay, to Philadelphia where they made him the highest-paid corner in the league at $16.7 AAV.

In turn, the Lions could truly be linked to another Ohio State standout in CB Jeff Okudah, who is undoubtedly the best cornerback in the draft. He's been linked to Detroit in mock drafts due to Slay's desire to leave the Motor City. Now that it has become a reality, it makes perfect sense to think the Lions would also pass on Young and take their new No. 1 corner.

And all of that trickles down to the Giants getting their guy at No. 4 overall. Gettleman has addressed cornerback with the addition of James Bradberry as the new No. 1 veteran defensive back in the room. Also, LB Blake Martinez takes over for Alec Ogletree, meaning Clemson's Isaiah Simmons isn't a priority but rather a luxury to have in the middle of the defense.

That leaves pass rusher, which is -- in this writer's opinion -- Gettleman's top need this offseason. The Giants were in this position last year when DE Josh Allen slipped to them at No. 6 overall. Instead, Gettleman was set on taking QB Daniel Jones to have Eli Manning's successor on his roster.

You can bet Gettleman wouldn't do that again if Young fell in this scenario.

After the season ended and the draft board was set, it seemed impossible to think Young could become a New York Giant. But every month has brought more hope.