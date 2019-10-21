Case Keenum, Adrian Peterson are on Washington’s injury report

Washington didn’t practice Monday, less than 24 hours after a 9-0 loss to the 49ers, but the team still had to produce an injury report.

Washington listed both quarterback Case Keenum and running back Adrian Peterson on its injury report. The team estimated Keenum a full participant with right shoulder and foot injuries, while Peterson’s ankle injury would have kept him out.

“[Keenum] came out all right,” interim coach Bill Callahan said Monday.

Washington also listed safety Deshazor Everett (ankle), linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), offensive guard Wes Martin (chest), safety Montae Nicholson (ankle), cornerback Josh Norman (thigh/hand), receiver Steven Sims (great toe) and running back Chris Thompson (toe) as sitting out.

Tight end Vernon Davis (concussion), linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (elbow) and offensive tackle Donald Penn (not injury related) were limited.

Washington hopes Norman can return this week after making him inactive Sunday.

“He was backed down [Sunday] for medical purposes, so hopefully, we can get him back this week,” Callahan said.