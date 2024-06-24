Advertisement

In case you forgot, Bucs WR Mark Carrier was an absolute stud

Every NFL team has a handful of underrated players who still don’t get the respect they deserve for what they did on the field over the years, and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of those names is wide receiver Mark Carrier.

One of the most prolific pass-catchers in franchise history, Carrier’s team-record 1,422 receiving yards in 1989 stood for nearly three decades before some guy named Mike Evans arrived in Tampa Bay.

In case you forgot just how good Carrier was back in the day, watch the video below and relive some of his best highlights from his career with the Bucs (courtesy of Bucs Vault):

