Case football's connection to Mentor stays strong for 2023 season

Aug. 17—Freshman running back Mitchell Waite's arrival at Case Western Reserve from Mentor High School has Coach Greg Debeljak — who played football the Cardinals years ago — excited for the future.

For the start of the 2023 season, the future is now as it pertains to the Spartans and the program's connection to Mentor.

Waite's time will eventually come but four others — three starters on defense and another a quarterback familiar to Cardinal Nation — this season brings plenty of excitement, experience and promise.

Debeljak begins his 20th season as head coach as Case, and for the first time since the pandemic he has a senior class with numbers that stretch beyond 20.

Three of those seniors are from Mentor, starting with linebacker Marco Toth — who will be one of the Spartans' captains this fall. There are also defensive backs D.J. Wolf (another co-captain) and Sonny Oddo. Those three will be 30% of the 10 starters returning on defense.

"I think there's a lot of potential," said Toth, who was in on 59 tackles with 5.5 sacks in 2022. "There's a lot of expectations coming off last year. Bring back 10 guys is a big advantage."

Then there is the player who brings a ton of excitement in quarterback Ian Kipp. A year ago at this time, Kipp was a transfer from Kent State looking to find his place among Case's roster. He spent 2022 backing up four-year starter Drew Saxton, but Kipp played in nine games and totaled 600 yards (430 passing, 170 rushing). He also scored two touchdowns and passed for three.

Debeljak isn't ready to announce his starter at QB for the season opener Sept. 2 at Thiel. That's because QB Alex Fromberg is back on the team after testing the transfer portal in the offseason. A short while after finding a new team near his hometown of Bridgewater, N.J., Fromberg transferred back to Case. Whoever is named starter, the other between Kipp and Fromberg will likely see time this season, said Debeljak. That's because both are similar in their passing and running abilties.

"We're going to miss Drew, but it was almost like we were practicing two different offenses last year," said Debeljak.

The competition for the starter's spot isn't a competition so far during camp — at least that's what Kipp is saying.

"I would say we have fun, and no matter what happens, as long as we're having fun, it doesn't really occur to us we're fighting for a (starter's spot)," said Kipp.

No matter who wins the QB starter's job, the Spartans' offense should flow no matter who's playing between Kipp and Fromberg. During Saxton's time, he was a classic pocket passer. Kipp and Fromberg are of the new-age QB — the run-pass option variety.

"We're going to have a much different offense than we've had in the past," said Debeljak.

So with Kipp (a junior) or Fromberg (a senior) under center, the offense stays the same.

"That's really big," said Kipp. "... We can both do the same things equally as good. That's huge for having a dynamic offense."

For Wolf and the rest of the defense, defending Kipp in practice is not easy.

"You never know what he's going to do on each play," said Wolf. "Sometimes he does that sidearm thing. He dabbles with the no-look (pass) at times too. When you defend him, you have to know your assignment."

Another boost to the offense is the return of wide receivers Noah Coyne of Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin and Michael Wojkowski of Riverside. Coyne was the team's leading receiver in 2022 with 40 receptions, 576 yards and six touchdowns. Wojkowski had 20 receptions for 250 yards.

A season ago, Case was 6-2 with two games remaining and was in position to secure a conference championship by winning out, but losses to Washington and Jefferson (14-13) and rival Carnegie Mellon (20-7) to close the regular season spoiled those hopes.

"We were close last year and we're hoping to get it all this year," said Oddo.

Note

On Aug. 25, John Carroll travels to Case for their annual football scrimmage, which begins at noon.