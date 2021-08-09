Case for end to bond bull run historically strong - M&G's Leaviss

Aaron Saldanha
·2 min read

* Leaviss says currently short duration in U.S. bonds

* M&G's Jim Leaviss expects U.S. Fed taper later in 2021

By Aaron Saldanha

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The current economic environment offers the best chance bond bears have had in years to bet on a reversal in the multi-decade trend of bond yields falling, said veteran money manager Jim Leaviss, while advising traders to not "bet the farm on it".

Huge U.S. fiscal stimulus and labor shortages could push up wages again, perhaps overcoming long-standing deflationary trends resulting from the rise of technology and globalisation's impact on the price of goods and labor, said Leaviss, the chief investment officer of public fixed income at M&G Investments .

"The very long-term history, and trend for bond yields to fall, is still in place ... you have to be really sure of yourself to bet on structurally higher inflation and bond (yields). If ever, however, it might be now," Leaviss, who runs the widely read Bond Vigilantes blog, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Monday.

Government bonds have handed investors huge gains this year, rallying due to market uncertainty around COVID-19's Delta variant and continuing bond-buying by global central banks, with even 10-year Greek bond yields reduced to close to 0.5% in the last month.

Citing the example of shorting Japanese government bonds - a trade often called the "widow maker" - Leaviss said the "increasing(ly) Japanese" features of the United States in terms of demographic outlook, debt burden and potential growth mean having the idea of U.S. Treasuries (UST) yielding zero in decades to come is not unfathomable.

"Bond bubble! This has been talked about since I started in bond markets in 1992! And every year bond yields have fallen, pretty much," Leaviss said in a message to the forum.

Leaviss is currently short duration in U.S. bonds for the funds he manages, but does not expect a big sell-off, adding he would buy some duration back if 10-year UST yields hit about 1.6%. He believes longer dated treasuries "look a bit expensive, but not fundamentally wrong."

For the Fed, Leaviss expects the bank to announce plans to taper its massive bond-buying program in September, to take effect in November.

M&G managed 367.2 billion pounds ($509.67 billion) as of the financial year 2020's end, across asset classes including bonds, real estate and stocks.

(This interview was conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum chat room on Refinitiv Messenger. Join GMF: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ) ($1 = 0.7205 pounds)

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru and Divya Chowdhury in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Supriya Rangarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Devika Syamnath)

Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Panera Bread CEO: No decision yet on IPO

    Panera Bread could be eyeing a return to public markets. Here's what Yahoo Finance knows.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Intel Corporation (INTC)?

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 […]

  • Stock markets lower as virus fears hit oil prices

    Stock markets were lower on Monday, weighed down by a slump in oil prices over concerns about the economic impact of rising infections from Covid's highly contagious Delta variant.

  • Papa John’s and 10 Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Simon Property Group, KLA, and Papa John’s International were among the many U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Could The CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Amazon, top Indian seller Cloudtail end relationship amid regulatory heat

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • Cars are back to being depreciating assets

    Data: Manheim; Chart: Axios VisualsUsed car prices continue to descend from their eye-popping levels.Why it matters: Protracted supply chain issues caused a shortage of new cars, and in turn used cars, as demand boomed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Bureau of Labor Statistics said the spike was responsible for one-third of the June Consumer Price Index increase.By the numbers: According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Ind

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • DraftKings Buying Fertitta’s Golden Nugget iGaming for $1.56B

    DraftKings has reached an agreement to buy the Golden Nugget’s online gaming business in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion. The acquisition, still subject to the approval of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders, is a huge investment into iGaming. The online casino games are becoming increasingly important for platforms like DraftKings, which sees opportunity […]

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    Sanderson Farms, the nation's third-largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.