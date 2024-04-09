Case, Diman softball teams remain unbeaten: Top high school performers (Apr. 8-13)

LAKEVIEW — Not even a solar eclipse could disrupt the Case girls softball team's win streak on Monday.

The defending Division 4 state champion Cardinals rode the arm of freshman Lila Alvarez and blanked league opponent Apponequet on the road, 3-0.

Alvarez fanned eight batters and scattered four hits in her complete-game effort for Case (3-0). Senior captain Megan Smith led the offense with a pair of hits.

Ella Preston had the game-winning RBI while Alvarez and Olivia Williams each had an RBI in the win.

The defending Division 4 state champion Case softball team view Monday's solar eclipse prior to their game against Apponequet in Lakeville Monday April 8, 2024.

Durfee 13, Dennis Yarmouth 8

The Hilltoppers captured their first win of the season, beating non-league opponent Dennis Yarmouth. Kaitlyn Coutu pitched the complete game for Durfee (1-1). She also had a triple, home run, scored twice and collected five RBIs. Niyah Boone belted a double and Mia Jacob had two RBIs on two sacrifice flies. Julia Rumsey stole four bases and Skyla Gibson finished with a hit, scored a run and drove in a run.

Diman 9, Fairhaven 8

Kacie Lynch had three hits, including a home run, a stolen base and four RBIs in the Bengals win at home over Fairhaven. Courtney Boies went 3-of-4 with a double and two stolen bases. Nya Martinez went 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Daniele Mello collected two hits, including a double and an RBI. Ashley Carvalho went the distance in the circle, striking out five batters and allowed just seven hits along with three earned runs. Evey Fernandes had four putouts in right field.

Baseball

Diman 2, Westport 1

The Wildcats lost a close game on the road against Diman. Freshman Joey Guild led Westport (0-2) with two hits and a walk. Connor James and Kasen Avila each had a hit each. Dane Leary scored a run on a Bryton Graham sacrifice fly. Luke Finglas pitch well over five innings, giving up one earned run and five hits while striking out three.

Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Case 2

Dylan Amaral collected three hits, including a double and an RBI in Dighton-Rehoboth's home win. Jack Orton pitched 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief for Case (1-2), striking out four batters.

Girls Tennis

Diman 3, Case 2

Lindsey Moniz, Gloria Moniz and Liz Kinnane each won their singles match in straight sets to lead the Bengals to their first win of the season against Case.

Boys Volleyball

Durfee 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0

Daniel Matuszek had 25 assists to helped lead the Hilltoppers to their first win of the season over Dighton-Rehoboth. Josh Sanon chipped in with 12 kill shots on 15 attempts. Chris Milfort had 12 kill shots while JO Olobonwu finished with three aces, four kills and five digs. Jack Souza and Lucas DeCampos played great defense in the middle for Durfee (1-2).

