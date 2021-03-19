In case you didn’t know, Justin Fields is really fast

Had to let ‘em know. I’ll be in the 4.3’s by Pro Day.. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6JcFCqGVaJ — Justin Fields (@justnfields) March 19, 2021

In any other draft class, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields would be the unquestioned No. 1 overall pick. That means he’s going to be a huge steal for whoever lands him any later than that this year.

Fields not only has all the traits of a successful passer at the next level, he also has elite speed and athleticism that allows him to make rare plays as a runner.

Fields is currently preparing for his pro day workout ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, and he posted a video to give everyone a preview of his current performance in the 40-yard dash.

According to the video, Fields is running 4.41 at the moment, and aiming to be in the 4.3 range by the time his pro day rolls around.

The New York Jets should waste no time making Fields the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. If they don’t, they may live to regret it for a long time.