What case Brock Purdy believes he made to be 49ers' starting QB in 2023

Brock Purdy is not thinking about what lies ahead for him and the 49ers next season.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Purdy explained that he is not paying attention to whether or not his play this season warranted an automatic spot as San Francisco's starting quarterback in 2023.

"For me, I just wanted to win at all costs, right when the team needed me that weekend against Miami," Purdy said. "Obviously, for all the games I played in, that was still my mindset: just to win and let everything else fall into place."

And as the starting quarterback, Purdy and the 49ers did a lot of winning.

Since Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers won eight straight games -- including the playoffs -- before getting eliminated in the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Despite tearing the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow in the first quarter and being unable to throw, Purdy re-entered the game and did his best to lead the team after backup QB Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.

After tests revealed that Purdy's UCL was completely torn and he would need at least six months to recover, the 49ers' quarterback situation is incredibly fluid with former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance returning from his own injury.

Nevertheless, Purdy knows the situation completely is "out of his control."

"I'm going to do what I can to get back healthy and be ready to compete come fall and just be ready for whatever coach [Kyle Shanahan] asks me from then, moving forward," the 23-year-old concluded.

Although many pundits have pegged Purdy to be the starter in San Francisco next season, the decision ultimately rests on Shanahan and general manager John Lynch as they remain "confident" in both Lance and Purdy.

And regardless of what they decide, Purdy will do his part in helping the team win all the same.

