Case, Bristol-Plymouth boys basketball heading in different directions

TAUNTON — Two teams — the Case and Bristol-Plymouth boys basketball teams — are heading into different directions.

The playoff-bound Cardinals recently punched their ticket to the Massachusett Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament. It will be the first time for Case (11-7) in the playoff-type atmoshere game since the start of the pandemic in 2020 when they participated in a shortened South Coast Conference tournament.

The Craftsmen haven't made the state tournament since 2017 although Bristol-Plymouth have seen success in the past, beginning with the 2014 team's run to the Division 4 South finals. The Craftsmen made another exciting run the following season, falling short in the South semifinals against Cathedral.

"We started off playing OK and we got better toward the middle," said B-P head coach Tim Plante, whose team dropped 7-11 on the season after losing to Cardinals 66-37 on Thursday. "Towards the end, we started playing harder teams and [they're] tough for us. They play a different brand of basketball."

Case’s Landon Clayton takes a shot on Bristol Plymouth’s Ryan Donovan during Thursday’s non-league game.

Case head coach Dan Wenzel said he talked to his team prior to the matchup against the Craftsmen about what they can control as a team. Now, Wenzel said his squad will take it one game at a time heading into the postseason.

"We can control our attitude, our effort and our energy," he said. "They did that tonight. It was one of the first time all season we took care of everything."

Plante said the future is bright for his team down the road.

"We're very young," he said. "It will be promising in the next few years. There are things to work on next season like rebounding, getting mentality tough, keep our heads up high and a lot of other things. It's frustrating but there has been a lot of growth by some kids. I'm looking forward to next season."

Bristol Plymouth’s Zach Branco takes a shot over Case’s Landon Clayton during Thursday’s game at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School.

COACHES CORNER

Case had it best game of the season on the boards, outrebounding B-P by nearly a two-to-one margin. The Cardinals limited the Craftsmen to one shot most of the game, thanks to work of Jack Orton and Cam Pavia. Defensively, the visitors held the host team to just four points in the fourth quarter.

"The first half wasn't ideal for us but we stuck with it in the second half," Wenzel said. "We've actually been outrebounded in 13 of the 17 games. Also holding them to one shot was key for us tonight and is a focus for us."

Stats

Senior Landon Cayton was held scoreless in the first 16 minutes but netted 16 points in the second half ... Senior Cayden Gonsalves netted a game-high 22 points for Case, including four from downtown ... Senior Aiden Parent chipped in with 14 points, including four three-pointers ... Chris Gaboriault had his best game of the season on the defensive end in the win ... Zachary Branco had a team-high 16 points and teammate Gregory Aisiku finished in double figures with 10.

