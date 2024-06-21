What can the case of Brad Lidge tell us about Mets closer Edwin Diaz?

The parallels, even across eras and cities, are striking: Two closers dominate the National League with a fastball/slider combo. Knee injuries strike. Both are gentle souls, and as the quality of their pitches declines, their confidence follows. Once predators, they become prey, and try to claw back toward dominance.

One of those closers was Brad Lidge in Philadelphia in 2009. The other was Edwin Diaz in Queens earlier this year.

As Diaz made an effective return from the injured list last week, I called Lidge, who retired from baseball in 2012 and has launched a second career in archaeology. My original inquiry revolved around what Diaz and the Mets could learn from Lidge’s travels on the other side of dominance.

And while Lidge offered valuable answers to that question, he also made clear that differences between eras suggest a longer, brighter future is possible for Diaz.

As the closer for the World Series champion Phillies in 2008, Lidge was 41-for-41 in save opportunities during the regular season, then 6-for-6 in the postseason. The streak ended the following spring, and he struggled on and off for the remainder of the year.

The parallels to Diaz become even closer when we consider that Lidge might have injured his knee in the World Series celebration in the moments after closing the game. Diaz, of course, tore his patellar tendon while celebrating a save for Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Lidge was long rumored to have hurt his own knee in similar fashion, but the case was a bit more complicated.

“I was in that dog pile, and I felt like at some point my foot was above my head,” he said, chuckling, by telephone from his home in Colorado this week. “Not sure how that happens.”

Lidge tore his meniscus early the next season. He’d dealt with knee injuries in the past, and there is no way to know for sure if that dog pile caused lasting damage.

The usage pattern that led to Lidge’s injuries also offers a hopeful comparison to Diaz. His regular season innings totals from his early years pitching for Houston are virtually unfathomable now: 85 in 2003. 94.2 in 2004. 67 or more in every year through 2009, when he was 32. Plus postseasons for both the Astros and Phillies.

Aug 06, 2009; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Lidge (54) delivers to the plate in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-1. / Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Diaz, by contrast, has topped 70 innings just once.

“I took a lot of pride in telling people I could throw every day, and eventually it took a toll,” Lidge said, recalling that he often pitched four days in a row. “I think we’re smarter about stuff for Edwin and most closers today.”

At the beginning of this season, Diaz, 30, lost several ticks off the fastball that powered him through an untouchable 2022 season. He later told me that ramping up quickly after a lost season made his shoulder feel heavy. With the decline in stuff came a drop in confidence. A stint on the injured list appears to have restored both.

Because of this, Lidge’s advice for how to handle life on the other side of dominance might best apply to Diaz in another year or two -- not, fortunately for the Mets, right now.

“It is easy [to lose confidence] when you’re battling injuries, and you know you’re not 100 percent, and you know maybe you lost something on your fastball -- not a ton, but enough so it makes the batter a little more comfortable,” Lidge said.

“As [Diaz] gets into his thirties, he’ll need to be able to have that really tight command and develop a third pitch. I wasn’t really able to bring in a great change-up. I wish I had.

“When I struggled, what I really did when I went out there was accept that I wasn’t going to be throwing it by everyone. Command the fastball in the lower part of the plate, get some ground balls and some quicker outs. I really had to learn the art of pitching once I was in my 30s. I was throwing 94 in 2010. I had to really learn how to pitch with that. I thought, ‘Hey, this is kind of a fun challenge. For the first time in my career, I can be a pitcher.’”

Whenever Diaz does begin his inevitable decline, his warm personality can help him adapt to the change.

“You kind of fall into a different mindset,” Lidge said. “Blowing a save doesn’t become about individual stats. You really become someone who tries to take that leadership role, be a reliable guy out there and have that good personality in the clubhouse. It’s not all about you. You need to get to a point where you think, ‘How can I help in the clubhouse?’”

Lidge did stabilize his career after tumbling from the top of the mountain, pitching effectively for the Phillies through the 2011 season, when he was 34. “Edwin is a few years younger than I was at that point,” he notes.

Indeed, Diaz’s age and recovered fastball -- he has touched 100 miles per hour during his three post-IL appearances -- bode well for the remainder of his career.

But as Lidge notes, there is life on the other side of that velocity, too.

“You know in the back of your mind that you used to be able to get away with lots of mistakes,” he said. “You have to execute every pitch. But typically when you get older your command gets better.”