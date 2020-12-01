The case for (and against) the Saints reuniting with Kenny Stills

Things haven’t exactly gone well for the Houston Texans this year. After firing longtime coach and trade baron Bill O’Brien, they’re on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture. So they waived wide receiver Kenny Stills to give him a chance at joining a Super Bowl contender, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Stills cleared waivers, and now he’s a free agent and ready to sign with whichever team wants him. We saw the Saints go after big names late in the season last year to try and plug some holes on the roster, claiming cornerback Janoris Jenkins off of waivers and filing a claim for pass rusher Terrell Suggs. Maybe they try again to add one more weapon to the receiving corps. Here are my thoughts on both sides of the argument.

Why the Saints should re-sign Stills

Let’s start with the popular rebuttal: the Saints traded Stills out of town in the first place, so they must not be open to bringing him back. However, the circumstances leading to that move have never been credibly reported, with the working theory among fans being a clash between Stills and either Drew Brees or Sean Payton. But nothing to support that idea has ever come to light, so we’ll go with Occam’s razor, which suggests the simplest explanation may be the correct answer. The Saints had an opportunity to flip Stills, a former fifth-round draft pick, for a third rounder and the most athletic linebacker they’d had in years (Dannell Ellerbe). They had other receivers on hand at the time like Brandin Cooks and Willie Snead, so they decided to add a defensive upgrade and another draft pick for new personnel man Jeff Ireland to work with. While speculation about locker room fit is going on -- no, Stills’ social justice activism would not be a distraction. He has worked with Saints captains Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins before in promoting causes important to them, and he’s been a respected voice in local communities in Miami and Houston. He’d fit in just fine with similar-minded leaders, even if he split from Jenkins and the Players’ Coalition over disagreements a few years ago. If they become teammates, rest assured everyone will be focused on winning. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s shift gears and look to the present. Stills is averaging a career-low 13.1 yards per reception this season, which would lead all Saints players. Next-best is tight end Jared Cook at 13.0, who has been declining and hasn’t caught multiple passes in a game since Week 9’s road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stills would add a vertical element that’s been missing from the Saints offense, and he already knows the system well after mastering it quickly as a rookie back in 2013. And because Stills is a free agent, the Saints won’t have to pay him the big contract Houston was tied to, which was valued at around $2 million for the rest of the season. They could sign him at near-veteran’s minimum which would do a lot to help their salary cap situation now and in the future. Sure, the Saints have plenty of receivers on the roster. Starters Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are finally healthy and contributing together. Tre’Quan Smith is a physical third wheel who helps out a lot in the run game. Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris may be return specialists, but they’ve each helped the Saints out on offense here and there. But Harris and Callaway have both missed time with injuries recently, and Smith is a week removed from a dangerous-looking concussion. Thomas is still recovering from a high-ankle sprain and Sanders also got sidelined by COVID-19. There’s room in the rotation for Stills, who could help keep hangers-on like Austin Carr and Tommylee Lewis on the practice squad rather than dressing out for the game day roster. Additionally, the Saints adding Stills would keep him off of a competitor. Even if he’s only a role player at this point in his career, Super Bowl contenders the Saints could run into in the postseason like the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, or Philadelphia Eagles should be eager to add an accomplished deep threat like him to their lineups. Why not give him a shot?

Why the Saints should pass on Stills

Stills has been slowing down for a while now, with his average yards per catch bottoming out this year in Houston. Just look at the numbers, which I’ve embedded further down in a chart:

2013 (Saints): 20.0

2014 (Saints): 14.8

2015 (Dolphins): 16.3

2016 (Dolphins): 17.3

2017 (Dolphins): 14.6

2018 (Dolphins): 14.9

2019 (Texans): 14.0

2020 (Texans): 13.1

And it’s not just his per-catch production that’s nosedived. Stills is averaging personal-worsts in receptions per game (1.1) and receiving yards per game 914.4), with a middle-of-the-road catch rate (57.9%). It’s very likely that he’s past his prime. Besides his decline in performance, the Saints don’t really have room for Stills on the depth chart if everything goes as planned. If Harris and Callaway are back in action soon and Thomas, Sanders, and Smith are dominating snaps counts on top of the rotation, there won’t be many passes to go around for bit parts like the one Stills would be playing. And the deep targets where he’s at his best have not been a big part of the Saints offense in recent years regardless of who is in at quarterback: Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston, or Teddy Bridgewater. So it’s possible that Stills could be nothing more than a (relatively) expensive luxury, a speedster whose skills wouldn’t get realized in New Orleans. And with the salary cap tightening on the Saints, young, affordable talent will be prioritized more than ever in the years ahead. That means guys like Harris and Callaway should get as many reps as possible now to prepare them for more significant roles down the line. Adding a maybe-past-his-prime asset like Stills, even on a months-long rental, would work against that philosophy.