The case for and against the Patriots trading CB Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots are headed down the wrong path right now, as they currently sit in third place in their division with a 2-4 record following a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

With this Tuesday comes the NFL’s trade deadline where teams will look to add to their rosters to gear up for a postseason push or sell players for draft picks in the hopes of a brighter future. New England should be part of the latter.

Bill Belichick’s squad doesn’t have much of a chance to make a run at the playoffs to become legitimate contenders. However, they can trade some pieces that would net them future value to fill the team with young talent.

Stephon Gilmore’s name is one that’s been mentioned often. According to Over The Cap, the 30-year-old is slated to count $16.4 million during the 2021 season, the final of his contract.

With the deadline just around the corner, let’s hear the argument for both sides of the decision to trade or not to trade the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.