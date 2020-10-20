The case for and against the Giants winning over tanking for rest of 2020-21 season

The Dallas Cowboys were blown out by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, moving their overall record to 2-4 on the season. It’s been that kind of year for the NFC East as a whole: Poor play, unexpected injuries, and losing records.

But, after picking up their first win – against a division opponent no less -- on Sunday, the reality of that situation for the Giants is the division title is still in reach. And they are playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, another division foe.

So this is all good, right? Right?

If the Giants win on Thursday, they would be a half-game shy of the division lead in the NFC East – yes, that’s how bad the division is right now. Head coach Joe Judge really isn’t thinking about that right now, saying that every week he is just looking to win that game and move on from there. But he knows his team is definitely focused on beating a team they haven't in a very long time.

“I don’t think anyone in the division needs any motivation to play anyone else in their division,” he told reporters on Tuesday via Zoom. “This is a big Thursday night game, we’re going down to Philly. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. There’s going to be fans at the game. Obviously, we haven’t had the chance to play the Eagles yet this year, so it will be a big atmosphere for us right there. To me, we’re just trying to go 1-0 this week. That’s our goal each and every week. I’ve told the players from the very beginning of the season, it’s a long year. If you get too focused on the down stretch right here, you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. You got to keep grinding week by week and focus stays on being 1-0 each week.”

For Giants fans, though, it’s more complicated than just winning each week. Some want to see the on-field product developing and flourishing, while others would rather get the higher draft pick at the end of the day.

Which is the right mindset? Let’s break down the pros and cons to each…

PROS

1. Development of Daniel Jones/other young players: Even before the season began, Judge acknowledged that this was a Giants team that needed to develop. They are young and trying to figure out which talent works. Winning games would show that the development is working, especially in Jones’ case.

That in itself is a pro and could be a sub section here. In Year 2, you want to see progression from your franchise quarterback. Not decline. Jones hasn’t looked too good thus far, even in the win on Sunday. But moving forward, if the Giants are winning, it would likely be because Jones is progression much better in Jason Garrett’s offense.

2. Confidence for Joe Judge: There is nothing Judge wants more than to prove himself with the Giants this season and winning is the obvious mark of that. The team seems to respect him, and he says all the right things when he’s at the podium. But winning is the only thing fans want to see at the end of the day. If that happens, Judge appears to be the man the Giants were looking for after all and can finally build something with instead of going into yet another head coaching search.

3. Fans can be proud of their team: Giants fans haven’t been able to say that since 2016, the last time Big Blue made it to the playoffs. It’s been turnover of GM and a couple of head coaches since then, with the on-field product looking lost for 60 minutes each Sunday. Winning, and even remaining close in games, changes that perception.

4. Player morale boost: Forget the fans for a second. The players want to win, too, because they put so much time and effort into their craft. Seeing the results unfold how you want them to is always a good feeling, and in turn, generates a better team chemistry. Also worth noting: winning teams are always attractive to free agents in the offseason. Just putting that out there.

CONS

1. Dave Gettleman might make a case for another year: One win doesn’t take the finger-pointing away from Gettleman, but many more might do the trick. Gettleman’s tenure with the Giants is in real jeopardy this season, and many fans want him gone already. His drafting has been questionable, the Leonard Williams trade was downright awful, the offensive line “rebuild” hasn’t been smooth, and the talent on this team since Gettleman has taken over just isn’t just to par with the rest of the league.

