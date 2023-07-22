The case for ... and against ... Chase Elliott making the NASCAR playoffs | RYAN PRITT

Alright, enough waffling.

Will Chase Elliott save his own bacon with a win this year?

It’s a question that’s harder than a month-old biscuit and one that’s been asked for much longer than that. But, with just six races remaining in the regular season, time is running out if Elliott is to answer in the affirmative.

Before we get into it, yes, contrary to the words of most of the talking heads, Elliott can still "point" his way into the playoffs. After last week’s race at New Hampshire, Elliott is in 23rd place in the standings, an even 60 points behind Michael McDowell for the 16th spot.

It's likely that Chase Elliott will need a victory in the next six races to qualify for the Cup Series playoffs. Will he get it?

The drivers separating Elliott and McDowell? Austin Cindric, Justin Haley, Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Suarez.

Could Elliott outscore each of them, and McDowell, by 10 points per race? Certainly. But that’s not the right question. Can he outscore ALL of them by 10 points per race?

Obviously, that gets a little more challenging.

So, for argument’s sake, let’s assume Elliott indeed must win to get in.

I can hear the golden pipes of Lou Gramm repeating in my head:

Say (he) will, say (he) won’t, make up your mind tonight…

Now that’s a Foreigner even Joey Logano can get behind!

Let’s lay out the cases for and against Elliott finding victory lane in the next month and a half.

Why Chase Elliott will win a race and make the playoffs

Do you know how many times Chase Elliott has missed the playoffs since going full time in 2016?

If you’re still eating breakfast, glance down at your bagel for some help.

That’s right, he’s a perfect 7 for 7 and hey, that’s not nothin’. Of course, he never missed a race during that span either, much less seven, hence why he’s in the pickle he’s in.

Of the six tracks remaining, two are road courses — Indianapolis and Watkins Glen — and Elliott is the active wins leader on tracks that turn both ways, holding seven such victories, two better than Martin Truex Jr.’s five.

Chase Elliott finished third last year at Pocono ... until Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified postrace, handing Elliott a victory.

In fact, in terms of average finish, Elliott’s five best career tracks are all road courses. As for No. 6, the first oval? Well, that would be Michigan International Speedway, where he’s averaged an eight-place finish in 12 starts and where the Cup Series will be two weeks from Sunday.

Another one of those remaining ovals, Pocono … well, Elliott is the defending winner of that race.

Plus, it’s not like he’s lacking for speed and resources at Hendrick Motorsports. And if you want to point to last week’s pedestrian, 12th-place run at New Hampshire, well, Chevrolet has only won once at the Magic Mile in the last 17 races, with Kasey Kahne being the last Hendrick driver to do it in 2012.

In each of the last two seasons, all four Hendrick drivers made the postseason,with Jimmie Johnson being the last to miss, in 2020, his final year.

Why Chase Elliott won’t win a race and will miss the playoffs

Yeah, Elliott is a good road-racer. Do you know how many races he’s won on road courses in the year and a half of the Next Gen car?

If you haven’t eaten it yet, your bagel is offering some assistance.

That’s right, as hard as it is to believe, Elliott is 0 for 8 on road courses in the new ride, with all five wins in 2022 — Dover, Nashville, Atlanta, Pocono and Talladega — coming on ovals.

And yes, he did win on the Tricky Triangle. Anyone remember how?

Chase Elliott owns a pair of wins at Watkins Glen, but he's 0 for 8 at road courses in the Next Gen car.

If you research it, you’ll discover he somehow won a race where he led (bagel again) zero laps and that’s because the first- and second-place cars of Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin were both disqualified, giving Elliott the victory. In his career, Pocono is 23rd on his list of tracks, where his average finish is 14.1.

And that number is downright sparkling compared to Daytona. Remember when I said Elliott’s best career oval is Michigan? Well, the World Center of Racing is his worst with an average finish of 22nd there.

So, yeah, Elliott has two wins at Watkins Glen — he’s never won at any of the other five remaining tracks.

And yes, a lack of speed at New Hampshire was an expected blip on the radar. But has he really had race-winning speed anywhere since returning at Martinsville from a six-race absence due to a broken leg?

Not really.

So, will Chase Elliott win a race?

If we’ve learned anything in the Next Gen era, it’s that anyone can win anywhere, and that history doesn’t mean a whole lot.

On one hand, what’s concerning is much of Elliott’s success, particularly at road courses, came in older cars. But on the other hand there’s reason to believe that many of Elliott’s struggles at places like Daytona, Richmond and Pocono don’t mean much anymore either.

And sure, he hasn’t finished well at Daytona. So, what? He led the most laps there in the summer race a year ago. And did the same at the Glen a week before that.

But something here is amiss. To Elliott’s credit, he’s pointed the blame inward for the bulk of the recent struggles, but it doesn’t change the fact that he just hasn’t been a factor near the front. Last week marked the third straight week he didn’t score a single stage point and he’s led all of one lap in his last four starts.

It’s like ketchup on scrambled eggs or a burger on a donut. I just don’t trust it.

So, gun to head, I’m saying the victory doesn’t come this week or in any of the next five.

Sorry if that ruins your breakfast of champions.

