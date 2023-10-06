Cascio Motors Is Selling A 2011 Corvette ZR1 With Just 2,400 Miles At No Reserve

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This awesome Corvette is selling on Bring A Trailer.

The 2011 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 emerges as a shimmering gem in the automotive lineage, representing the pinnacle of American engineering with just over 2,400 miles to its name. Initially acquired from Sam Pierce Chevrolet of Daleville, Indiana, this marvel has been meticulously cared for by its singular owner, a testament to its immaculate condition and fervent attention to detail.

Sporting a hydro-formed aluminum chassis, the Corvette ZR1, part of the C6 generation, benefits from a harmonious blend of composite and carbon-fiber bodywork. Its rarity is accentuated by the fact that it is one of merely 81 units that year to be drenched in the mesmerizing Arctic White. From its xenon headlights to the polished quad exhaust outlets, this vehicle exudes opulence. It proudly displays a carbon-fiber roof, a clear engine cover, and a rear spoiler, standing apart from its peers.

Dressed in chrome, the staggered-diameter 19″ and 20″ multi-spoke alloy wheels provide a striking contrast against the Michelin Pilot Sport tires, ensuring it remains steadfast on the road. Housing blue-finished calipers, the braking prowess of this Corvette is unparalleled, featuring cross-drilled ceramic-composite discs. Further refining its ride is the inclusion of the sophisticated Magnetic Ride Control.

Inside, occupants are embraced by plush bucket seats, draped in black leather with a flare of red accents and graced with ZR1-embroidered headrests. Beyond the luxury seating, the cabin boasts of an assortment of modern conveniences, from a head-up display, cruise control, push-button start to the immersive sound of its CD stereo and the comfort of its automatic climate control.

Navigating this chariot is a tactile delight, thanks to the three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel. Behind it, a 220-mph speedometer, a tachometer with a 6,500-rpm redline, and an assortment of gauges provide drivers with a comprehensive view of the car's performance.

Underneath the hood lies the heartbeat of this Corvette: a supercharged 6.2-liter LS9 V8. With a dry-sump lubrication system, it roars to life with an astonishing 638 horsepower and 604 lb-ft of torque. This power is seamlessly channeled to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. For peace of mind, the engine oil was freshly changed, readying it for its next journey.

Now available for a discerning buyer, this Corvette ZR1 is not just a car; it's a statement, a piece of history. Accompanied by a window sticker, factory literature, two keys, a build sheet, and a clean Carfax report, it's ready for the road, the track, or an honored spot in a collector's garage.

