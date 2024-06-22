Casas and Bacon Punch Tickets to Paris







Two additional athletes were named to the 2024 Paris Olympic Team on night seven of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials—Swimming presented by Lilly. Shaine Casas (McAllen, Texas/Longhorn Aquatics) earned a spot in the 200-meter individual medley, and Phoebe Bacon (Chevy Chase, Md./Wisconsin Aquatics) in the 200m backstroke.

The crowds inside Lucas Oil Stadium also witnessed Caeleb Dressel (Green Cove Springs, Fla./Gator Swim Club) Carson Foster (Cincinnati, Ohio/Mason Manta Rays), Chris Guliano (Douglassville, Pa./University of Notre Dame), and Regan Smith (Lakeville, Minn./Longhorn Aquatics) add events to their programs in Paris.

USA Swimming has named 33 pool and open water athletes to the team through seven nights of competition.

Men’s 50m Freestyle– FINAL

1 – Caeleb Dressel (Green Cove Springs, Fla./Gator Swim Club), 21.41

2 – Chris Guiliano (Douglassville, Pa./University of Notre Dame), 21.69

3 – Matt King (Snohomish, Wash./Texas Ford Dealer Aquatics), 21.70

Dressel on the pool: “The venue is fantastic…it is one of the most beautiful pools I’ve swum in. I’ve been in some great venues, and being in a football stadium is awesome, but I cannot stress enough how beautiful and how clean (it is)…everything about the water. It really is a beautiful pool…The markings, the depths, the color, the blocks, everything.”

Dressel on being a veteran: “Early on in my career, (I thought) how long could I be dominant. It’s still a little bit of my mindset, but I think it’s switching a little bit too. It’s like, how can I show this younger generation, like Jack (Alexy) and Chris (Guiliano). I mean, I’ve been next to them for almost every race so far. What can I show them to show them what they are actually capable of…watching Jack go 47.0. I mean, I don’t want to lose, but I’m happy.”

Women’s 200m Backstroke – FINAL

1 – Regan Smith (Lakeville, Minn./Longhorn Aquatics), 2:05.16

2 – Phoebe Bacon (Chevy Chase, Md./Wisconsin Aquatics), 2:06.27

3 – Claire Curzan (Cary, N.C./University of Virginia), 2:06.34

Smith on making the Olympic Team in three events: “I want to take the rest of this meet to be really proud of my accomplishments and soak it in with in with my family and friends and teammates. Like you said, the job isn't done, and it's back to work immediately.”

Bacon on composure while competing: “United States backstroke is no joke. We are all amazing competitors, and we are also all really good friends...when I go into a heat knowing that anybody from lane one to lane eight could totally get their land on the wall in front of me, I think you just have to step back and believe in your own self and your own training.”

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – FINAL

1 – Carson Foster (Cincinnati, Ohio/Mason Manta Rays), 1:55.65

2 – Shaine Casas (McAllen, Texas/Longhorn Aquatics), 1:55.83

3 – Kieran Smith (Ridgefield, Conn./Ridgefield Aquatic Club), 1:56.97

Casas on his mindset when touching the wall: “It was relief. I played that race in my head, and I've dreamt about it. I've visualized what that moment would be like, and I was kind of emotional because it was a lot to take in. That swim represented my entire life's work and everyone who supports me and who has helped me get to this point. That was a physical representation of that, and I was so excited, so happy, so relieved. I don't really know how I could describe it, you know, besides just a plethora of emotions.”

Men’s 100m Butterfly– Semifinal

1 – Caeleb Dressel (Green Cove Springs, Fla./Gator Swim Club), 50.79

2 – Dare Rose (Jersey City, N.J./California Aquatics), 51.11

3 – Zach Harting (Huntsville, Ala./Longhorn Aquatics), 51.16

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Semifinal

1 – Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y./ New York Athletic Club), 2:08.53

2 – Alex Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./Cavalier Aquatics), 2:08.74

3 – Torri Huske (Arlingtington, Va./Arlington Aquatic Club), 2:09.43

Competition continues through Sunday, June 23, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tomorrow’s finals feature the men’s 100m butterfly final, women’s 50m freestyle semifinal, women’s 200m individual medley final, and women’s 800m freestyle final. Prelims will begin at 11 a.m. ET, while finals start at 8 p.m. ET. Meet information and the complete competition schedule can be found here.

Competition continues through Sunday, June 23, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tomorrow's finals feature the men's 100m butterfly final, women's 50m freestyle semifinal, women's 200m individual medley final, and women's 800m freestyle final. Prelims will begin at 11 a.m. ET, while finals start at 8 p.m. ET.






