Casadei to talk with Maresca before deciding future

[Getty Images]

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei will wait to talk with new manager Enzo Maresca before deciding his future.

The 21-year-old is reportedly available for sale this summer but boasts a good relationship with his fellow Italian, who was announced as the Blues' new manager earlier this month, because of his loan spell at Leicester last season.

Casadei is ready to fight for his future at Stamford Bridge unless he is told by Maresca that his future would be best suited away from west London.

There are believed to be several players in similar situations at the club - as the Blues decide whether to sell, loan or include players in their first-team squad.