Carver on Tierney, flexibility & Flower of Scotland
Scotland assistant John Carver has been speaking to the media before the final Group A match against Hungary on Sunday.
Here are the key points...
Carver confirmed Kieran Tierney's tournament is over as he was "heading home" to have his injured assessed by Arsenal. if Scotland do progress, he will only be back in Germany to "support" them.
Changing shape is "a possibility" and Carver insists that under Steve Clarke, Scotland have been "flexible".
He would have "snapped your hand off" to have a chance of progressing to the last 16 in the final game.
Highlighted the strength of Hungary and touched on their form - one loss in 15 games - before the tournament started.
Insisted the players would not be "flat" like they were against Croatia - the final game of Euro 2020 for Scotland - and says the camp have taken measures to ensure that.
Carver got emotional when reflecting on how 'Flower of Scotland' was sung before kick-off against Switzerland - "the loudest I've ever heard".