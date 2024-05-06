Carver spring football: 'We can have one of the best running back rooms in the country.'

That's how Bobby Carr described his offense at Carver High School football's opening spring practices last week.

When Carver brought in Carr to head up the football program, it was not for rebuilding purposes. The 10-time AISA state champion has a plan heading into his first season and is excited for the spring season.

The Montgomery Advertiser made a stop at the Wolverines practice and here is what we observed:

Lethal running back room

With Carver moving up the Class 7A classification, one of the first things Carr did was bring in the personnel to match the star power in biggest conference in the state. Four-star Alabama football commit Anthony Rogers transferred from IMG Academy to Carver for his senior year.

Rogers is the No. 7 senior prospect in Alabama, according to 247 composite rankings. In his freshman season with Pike Road, he rushed for 839 yards and 19 total touchdowns. He followed up with a first-team all-state selection after rushing for 1,626 yards and 25 total touchdowns as a sophomore.

Pike Road's Anthony Rogers (21) looks for a touchdown signal after getting close to the goal line against Wetumpka High School during their game in Pike Road, Ala., on Friday evening September 2, 2022.

After the merger with former rival school Sidney Lanier, senior running back Trey Berry chose to stay with the Wolverines and play with alongside Rogers. Berry finished with 1,364 all-purpose yards last season earning him a first team All-Area selection.

Throughout drills and walkthroughs, the running back duo set the tempo early running explosive during every rep. The tandem of Berry and Rogers has the potential to take the entire state by storm and will be two players to keep an eye out for during the fall season.

Current Roster

According to Carr, they have about 150 kids coming out for junior varsity and varsity spots with the roster nowhere close to being finalized. A good amount of Lanier players was present as several were sporting their old white and blue Poet helmets compared to the Wolverines white and green helmets.

Quarterback Terrell Russell Jr. took majority of the first team reps under center with his new running back weapons. After throwing 25 passing touchdowns last season, there is huge buzz surrounding Russell after receiving college offers from Alabama State, Georgia Southern, Samford and Jackson State during the offseason.

Carver's Terrell Russell (2) scrambles with the ball at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Briarwood Christian leads Carver 25-0 at halftime.

Carver wide receiver Tristian Norman also had a busy offseason, finalizing his top 10 colleges list and moving up to a three-star ranking according to 247 composite rankings. With offers from school like Auburn, Arkansas and Georgia, the speedster Norman has huge expectations surrounding his senior season.

When is the Spring Game?

The Green and Gold Spring Game scheduled for May 6 p.m. at Alabama State University.

