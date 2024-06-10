Carver on injury fears, Scotland fans & 'proper legend' Hanson
Scotland assistant coach John Carver has been talking to the media following the team's first training session in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
The Scots take on the host nation on Friday - here are the key points from his press conference:
After captain Andy Robertson and Lawrence Shankland walked off during training, Carver allayed any injury fears. "Robertson is fine, it was a precaution", while Shankland is being protected after picking up a "niggle" against Finland.
In other fitness news, Stuart Armstrong will return to full training tomorrow.
Carver says the camp is is starting to "feel like home" and added it's important that the players soak up the local culture.
Carver stressed the importance of the travelling Scotland fans - "I hope they enjoy themselves. I hope we give them something to cheer about."
On Germany, Carver said: "It's a big challenge, but it's not something we fear. We go into the game with confidence. We want to stamp our authority on the game with how we play and do things."
Carver was also asked about Scotland legend Alan Hanson, who is "seriously ill", and paid tribute to the former Liverpool captain: "Everybody is really thinking about him and his family, it's a really difficult time. He was a fantastic defender but a ball-playing centre-half, one of the first I can remember. A proper legend of the game."