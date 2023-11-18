Carver High football earns trip to Gillette Stadium with dominant semifinal win

DUDLEY — The Carver High football team has not been known as a winner.

According to senior captain Tyler Lennox, that narrative changed on Friday.

A year after finishing 3-8, No. 2 Carver rolled to a 44-0 win over No. 3 Hoosac Valley in the Division 8 semifinals at Shepherd Hill Regional. The Crusaders (11-0) are now headed to Gillette Stadium for the first time. Carver will meet the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 1 West Boylston (10-0) and No. 4 Cathedral (7-2) in the state final (date and time to be determined).

“Whole lot of losing in our time,” said Carver senior captain Jameson Helms. “It’s good to see some winning.”

The Crusaders dominated from the opening drive, a 10-play, 55-yard drive that Helms capped with a 3-yard touchdown run, until Jack Balzarini returned a muffed handoff 22 yards for a TD to force running clock with the Crusaders ahead 44-0 in the third quarter. From that point on, the second units exchanged scoreless possessions as seconds ticked off the clock.

“Our goal from Day 1 of the season was to be at Gillette this year because we knew we had the pieces in place to do it,” said second-year Carver coach Ben Shuffain.

Carver’s bevy of skill-position players has earned plenty of headlines this fall (rightfully so), but in Friday’s win, the Crusaders dominated in the trenches. The offensive line paved the way for Carver to go 5-for-5 on scoring TDs with the first unit in. The defensive line helped force four interceptions and the aforementioned fumble recovery.

James Callahan, Tyler Swain, Jack Reed, Cam Loranger and Nathan Dirado make up the offensive line. Balzarini, Reed, Dirado and Callahan play on the defensive line.

“I tell these guys every time, you guys are underrated,” said Lennox of his linemen. “(I tell them), ‘Our opponents want to attack you, that’s how they think they’re going to beat us,’ and our line has showed up all year.”

Helms rushed for three TDs in the win. He intercepted a pass late in the first half. That pick paved the way for Lennox to throw a 21-yard TD pass to Robbie Peterson, who made a toe-tapping grab in front of the field-goal post. That put the Crusaders up 28-0 at halftime.

#5 Jack Balzarini of Carver gets a hug from teammate #25 Teagan Zakrzewski after scoring a TD off a fumble by Hoosac, building on an already big lead in the playoff game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Pressure from the defensive line forced an errant throw on Hoosac Valley’s first drive of the second half, leading to an interception by Nathan Dirado. Dirado’s pick led to Helms’ third rushing TD of the day to put Carver up 36-0.

“Our offense line and defensive line dominated tonight,” said Shuffain. “Usually I’m talking about the skill guys, but they just dominated.”

Lennox, who was 11 of 16 passing for 171 yards and two TDs, threw a 28-yard TD pass to Derek Lopes in the first half. Lennox tossed a moon ball to the end zone and Lopes came down with a contested catch in the end zone on the 50-50 ball.

“When we’ve got the ball in our hands, we don’t think anyone can stop us,” said Lennox.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Carver High football defeats Hoosac Valley in MIAA Div. 8 semifinals