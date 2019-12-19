Caruso leads Santa Clara past San Jose State 89-84

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -- Guglielmo Caruso scored 25 points to lead five players in double figures as Santa Clara held on to beat San Jose State 89-84 on Wednesday night.

Keshawn Justice added 20 points for the Broncos (11-2) who have won three in a row. Trey Wertz, DJ Mitchell and Tahj Eaddy scored 10 points apiece. Wertz led the team with nine assists.

The Broncos took a 41-26 advantage into the break but Christian Anigwe and Zach Chappell rallied the Spartans (3-9) in the second half, pulling to five points on a Chappell 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chappell led the Spartans with 20 points and six assists. Seneca Knight added 15 points and Anigwe and Ralph Agee added 13 points each.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25