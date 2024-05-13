CARTI’s Tour de Rock cycling event returning to Little Rock metro

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – CARTI’s Tour de Rock cycling event is returning to the Little Rock metro, benefiting cancer patients across Arkansas.

Nearly 1,000 cyclists will meet Saturday, June 1 for the annual event. Officials with CARTI said proceeds from the race will go toward the Patient Assistance Program, which provides cancer care to patients.

“Tour de Rock is more than a race—it’s a celebration of the collective impact we can make in the lives of cancer patients and their families,” CARTI president and CEO Adam Head said. “With each registration, cyclists help support our goal to ensure no one goes without access to treatment.”

The race will include 25-, 50-, 62- and 100-mile routes throughout central Arkansas. The race will kick off at 6:30 a.m. at Washington & Vine Streets in North Little Rock. CARTI will host an after-party at the First Security Amphitheater after the race.

To register for Tour de Rock, visit CARTI.com.

