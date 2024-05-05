Carthage tops Lebanon, moves to 16-13

May 4—Carthage earned a 9-4 win over Lebanon on Saturday afternoon at home.

There was a lot of offense in the first three innings and not much at all in the last four. Carthage held a 9-3 advantage after the first three frames and held on to earn its 16th win of the year.

The Tigers are now 16-13 and will look to build on that record in their last four regular season games before district play begins on Wednesday, May 15.

Lebanon fell to 22-9 with the loss.

Carthage got a team-high two hits from Blayne Lilienkamp in the game. Leadoff batter Landon West led the team with three runs scored. Taylor Stephens-Diggs' two RBIs led the offense in that category.

Lebanon's Gavin Smith led all hitters with a 3-for-4 day at the plate. He had one RBI and one run scored. Cole Milliken added two hits and a run scored for the Yellowjackets.

Carthage starter Nolan Brown pitched 6 1/3 innings allowing nine hits and four runs — two earned. Brown walked two batters and struck out four. Brady Carlton got the last two outs and surrendered one hit.

The Tigers were the beneficiary of four unearned runs due to four errors from Lebanon.