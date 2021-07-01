Carthage tabs former PSU coach Wiemers as offensive coordinator

Jul. 1—The Carthage football program will have a new face running offensive schemes this fall.

Following a year off, Dave Wiemers is back in coaching.

The former Pittsburg State assistant coach will serve as the Tigers' new offensive coordinator under head coach Jon Guidie.

"In my year off, I have done some things in the private sector and Coach Guidie got ahold of me one afternoon," Wiemers said. "We talked about it. The opportunity presented itself. I talked to them about what I could provide. I thought it could be a pretty good fit. I'm ready to get into the school and help an already good football team.

"It sounded attractive, so I took it. I'm looking forward to working full-time and seeing if I can help Carthage improve and get better."

Wiemers brings an experienced resume to the Tigers coaching staff. He worked as a head football coach at Emporia State University from 2001 to 2006 and offensive and defensive coordinator at PSU from 2008 to 2019.

His career's highlighted by helping the Gorillas win the 2011 NCAA Division II National title.

Wiemers said he's seen Carthage periodically over the last decade.

"They have been a good team forever," he added. "I really like their style. I really like the way they run their offensive plays. They are always tough and fast on defense. (The Central Ozark Conference) is a good football league. I have always admired how well they have played. It certainly was attractive that they had an established program.

"I wasn't going to get into something where there would be a lot of change. They are one of the most established in the area. Good fit. I wasn't looking for a school at the time, but when it came up, I really jumped after it. I'm excited about it."

Wiemers was the offensive coordinator at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas for the 2007 season. He posted a record of 35-32 at Emporia State, becoming the fourth-most winning head coach in program history.

Story continues

Following a 5-6 record in his first season, Wiemers led the Hornets to back-to-back 9-3 seasons in 2002 and 2003. The two-year span included a victory in the 2002 Mineral Water Bowl and ESU's first-ever appearance in the NCAA Playoffs a year later, earning him MIAA Coach of the Year honors.

Wiemers hopes to bring "continuity" to Carthage. He replaces Cody Hilburn, who took over as the football coach in his hometown of Seneca in March.

"We are not going to be too far off," Wiemers said. "The strength of that is what they are already doing. It works. They are good plays. They are good schemes. They are good thoughts. Our thoughts are the same. The craziest thing to do in this situation would be lobbying for any change because it's not broken. I'm hoping I am smart enough to not change a whole lot of anything and keep going down the road they are going."

Wiemers is excited about the opportunity ahead for him with the Tigers.

"From superintendent (Mark) Baker to administration and Coach Guidie, I have really felt wanted in this thing," Wiemers said. "That made it an easy decision. I appreciate it so much. It makes my whole family excited to get involved with Carthage Tiger football, see if we can't jump it up another notch and go win another championship."